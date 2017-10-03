Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 10/3/17
- LaVar Ball plans to homeschool his youngest son, LaMelo, for his final two years of high school. Monday marked the 16-year-old’s final day at Chino Hills High School in California, his father announced. “I’m not dealing with the coach over there,” LaVar Ball told ESPN. “I’m not dealing with the administration over there. I don’t want no distractions on Melo. So therefore I’m going to homeschool him and make him the best basketball player ever.” LaMelo, who is already committed to play at UCLA in two years, is ESPN’s No. 7-ranked recruit in the 2019 class.
- Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose debuted for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wine & Gold scrimmage. Both Wade and Rose, two of Cleveland’s major free-agent additions this offseason, played with the team’s starters in the intrasquad matchup, while LeBron James was sidelined with a left ankle injury. With two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas out indefinitely with a hip injury after being traded to the Cavs from the Boston Celtics in exchange for Kyrie Irving, Rose took on the role as starting point guard, which he is assumed to maintain until Thomas’ return. Before their regular-season opener against the Celtics on Oct. 17, the Cavs will have five preseason games to establish chemistry with their new-look roster.
- No decision has been made in Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension case, after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans heard oral arguments from the NFL and NFL Players Association on Monday. The NFL plans to file a response brief Tuesday, requesting a stay of the injunction that is allowing the Dallas Cowboys running back to remain on the field while the case is deliberated. ESPN.com explains the three possible outcomes of a court ruling.
On this day in sports history
On Oct. 3, 1976, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hank Aaron appeared in the 3,298th and final major league baseball game of his 23-year career. In the sixth inning, while facing Detroit Tigers left-hander Dave Roberts, Aaron singled in his final at-bat, driving in his 2,297th run, which is still the MLB record for most career RBIs.