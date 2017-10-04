What Had Happened Was: 10/4/17

Game. Blouses.

Aaron Judge became the third Yankee to homer in his playoff debut, with a two-run drive in the fourth inning as New York overcame an early deficit to defeat the Minnesota Twins, 7-4, in the American League wild-card game. Yankees starter Luis Severino didn’t get out of the first inning, allowing two home runs as the Twins took a 3-0 lead. Didi Gregorius put the Yankees right back in the game with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first. Brett Gardner also homered for the Yankees, who will play the Cleveland Indians in the AL Division Series beginning Thursday. Judge, who hit 52 home runs in the regular season as a rookie, matched Elston Howard (1955 World Series) and Shane Spencer (1998 ALDS) as Yankees who hit home runs in their first postseason games.

, and those two captains will select the teams during the All-Star Game regardless of conference, per a new NBA format for the game announced on Tuesday afternoon. Danny Trevathan has had his two-game suspension minimized to one game after an appeal on Tuesday. The Chicago Bears linebacker received the penalty after a devastating hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams on Sept. 28. Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher and to the hospital with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

on this day in history

Barry Bonds hit home run No. 70 off Houston Astros rookie left-hander Wilfredo Rodriguez on Oct. 4, 2001. After being walked eight times and hit by a pitch once in 14 plate appearances against the Astros, Bonds channeled his pent-up energy into a leadoff home run in the ninth inning of the Giants’ 10-2 victory. He tied St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire for the MLB single-season record for most home runs.

