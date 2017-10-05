What Had Happened Was: 10/5/17

A close up of the WNBA Championship trophy after the Minnesota Lynx defeat the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 5 of the 2017 WNBA Finals on October 4, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Los Angeles Sparks to win their record-tying fourth WNBA title. After being down 2-1 in the best-of-five WNBA Finals series, the Lynx closed out the Sparks on Wednesday with an 85-76 Game 5 win at home over the defending league champions. Lynx center Sylvia Fowles scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to become the first player since Lauren Jackson of the Seattle Storm in 2010 to be named both league MVP and Finals MVP in the same season. Minnesota also joined the Houston Comets as the only teams in WNBA history with four titles, after also winning in 2011, 2013 and 2015. “We cherish every opportunity we have to step on the floor and compete for championships,” said Seimone Augustus, Minnesota’s longest-tenured player. “It’s heartwarming for me because I got to experience the good, the bad and the ugly here. To see us where we are, with people actually saying we’re a dynasty? I can remember the days when we were a laughingstock.”

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Oct. 5, 1985, with a 27-7 Grambling State victory over Prairie View A&M at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Tigers head coach Eddie Robinson notched his 324th career win, surpassing longtime Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most wins by a coach in college football history. Robinson, who died in 2007, finished his coaching career with a total of 408 victories, one shy of the all-time Division I record of 409 wins, held by Penn State’s Joe Paterno. “Nobody has ever done or will ever do what Eddie Robinson has done for this game,” Paterno once said. “Our profession will never, ever be able to repay Eddie Robinson for what he has done for this country and the profession of football.”

