What Had Happened Was: 10/6/17

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates a 8-2 win with Yuli Gurriel #10 against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Game. Blouses.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve completed the first postseason hat trick since Carlos Lee in 2007. Two of Altuve’s three home runs came against Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale as the Astros routed the Red Sox, 8-2, in the first game of the American League Divisional Series Thursday. Altuve is the first Astro to have a three-home run effort in the playoffs and joined the Anaheim Angels’ Adam Kennedy as the only second baseman to complete the feat.

since Carlos Lee in 2007. Two of Altuve’s three home runs came against Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale as the Astros routed the Red Sox, 8-2, in the first game of the American League Divisional Series Thursday. Altuve is the first Astro to have a three-home run effort in the playoffs and joined the Anaheim Angels’ Adam Kennedy as the only second baseman to complete the feat. Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino received 98 percent of the money that Adidas paid the university through its sponsorship, the Louisville Courier Journal reported on Thursday. For five years, the now-suspended coach pocketed roughly $1.5 million a year through July 1. The new $160 million deal with the school, an Adidas spokesperson said, will have all the money earmarked to the school.

that Adidas paid the university through its sponsorship, the Louisville Courier Journal reported on Thursday. For five years, the now-suspended coach pocketed roughly $1.5 million a year through July 1. The new $160 million deal with the school, an Adidas spokesperson said, will have all the money earmarked to the school. Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James got the sellout crowd to do the wave with him at Progressive Field as the Cleveland Indians blanked the New York Yankees, 4-0, in Game 1 of their ALDS matchup on Thursday night. Jay Bruce drove in three runs to help lead the charge as Cleveland looks to redeem itself after blowing a 3-1 lead in the World Series last year. Aaron Judge struck out three times and was caught looking twice.

as the Cleveland Indians blanked the New York Yankees, 4-0, in Game 1 of their ALDS matchup on Thursday night. Jay Bruce drove in three runs to help lead the charge as Cleveland looks to redeem itself after blowing a 3-1 lead in the World Series last year. Aaron Judge struck out three times and was caught looking twice. Even though New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got smacked around by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense on Thursday night, the Patriots still came out of Tampa, Florida with the 19-14 victory. Jameis Winston threw Tampa’s final heave in the area of three Patriots defenders and that ended the comeback for the home team. Nick Folk missed a crucial field goal earlier in the game, which forced the Buccaneers to need a touchdown instead of a field goal on their would-be game-winning drive.

Top three tweets

1. KILL ‘EM WITH KINDNESS

2. SITTING AT THE AVENUE OF ROCK AND HARD PLACE

The mental struggle of black women: a memoir. pic.twitter.com/id7i3iZZY0 — Doc McDabbins (@javeauriel) October 5, 2017

3. DON’T BRING ‘STAR WARS’ INTO THIS

ICYMI

@bigstuffparker is one of the next big time HBCU NFL stars🏈💰….check out my story on him @TheUndefeated https://t.co/DrKe7eD3bl — Donovan Dooley (@DonovanDooley) October 5, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Oct. 6, 1993, Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan announced his retirement for what would be the first of three times. Jordan, 30 at the time, retired on the heels of his and the Bulls’ third consecutive NBA championship, a playoff where he averaged 35.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6 assists. The retirement would last just 1 1/2 seasons, with Jordan returning for the final 17 regular-season games of the 1994-95 season. The Bulls would go on to win three more titles between 1996-98 before Jordan would retire again.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect