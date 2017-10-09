What Had Happened Was: 10/9/17

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s J.T. Brown protests during the national anthem before the start of a game against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

Throw this GIF into the hall of fame pic.twitter.com/R6CVba6e3j — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 8, 2017

I don't know if the U is back as a football team but the swag is back pic.twitter.com/OXTX0lMD2o — Josh Baumgard (@joshbaumgard) October 7, 2017

From @jadande: Black assistant coaches get hurt the most in recruiting scandals, while head coaches skate.https://t.co/jsMrny4mmB — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) October 8, 2017

On this day in sports history

On this day in 1989, Art Shell became the first black head coach in the NFL’s modern era. He coached the Los Angeles Raiders past the New York Jets, 14-7, on Monday Night Football. The Hall of Fame offensive lineman took over the team with which he had spent the entirety of his career. He was the offensive line coach when he received the call from Raiders owner Al Davis.

JT Brown goes fist up during the national anthem in Florida pic.twitter.com/n96r7DOKf0 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 7, 2017