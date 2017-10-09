Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 10/9/17
- Tampa Bay Lightning winger J.T. Brown became the first player in the NHL to protest during the national anthem to shed light on racial inequality and police brutality in America. Brown raised his fist Saturday as “The Star-Spangled Banner” played after telling the Tampa Bay Times earlier last week that he was inclined to do so. Brown said in a statement on Twitter that he has dealt with racism on the ice and in interactions with police officers. He wants to show kids of color that hockey won’t be left behind in the largest social conversation taking place in sports.
- It costs $42,936/hour for Air Force Two to operate. Multiply that by the 2.5 hours Vice President Mike Pence was in the air from Las Vegas to Indianapolis, then add the 4.5-hour flight from Indianapolis to Los Angeles, plus the cost of the Secret Service making Lucas Oil Stadium safe for the vice president, and one has a ballpark estimate of how much it cost taxpayers for Pence’s cameo at the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers game. As members of the 49ers protested, Pence tweeted that he was protesting their protest by walking out, but pool reporters were told in advance there would possibly be an early departure from the game.
- Miami Dolphins players Michael Thomas, Julius Thomas and Kenny Stills all stayed in the tunnel during the playing of the national anthem on Sunday afternoon. Coach Adam Gase has a new team rule that no one can protest during the national anthem. Meanwhile, fresh off a 15-point blown lead at home, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that if any Cowboys protest during the national anthem, they won’t play.
- Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees staved off elimination from the American League Divisional Series on Sunday. As the teams welcomed the Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians, respectively, Boston won 10-3 at Fenway Park, and while the archrival Yankees duked it out in a 1-0 victory at Yankee Stadium. Both teams will play a Game 4 on Monday.
On this day in sports history
On this day in 1989, Art Shell became the first black head coach in the NFL’s modern era. He coached the Los Angeles Raiders past the New York Jets, 14-7, on Monday Night Football. The Hall of Fame offensive lineman took over the team with which he had spent the entirety of his career. He was the offensive line coach when he received the call from Raiders owner Al Davis.