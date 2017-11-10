What Had Happened Was: 11/10/17

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) lies injured on the turf after tackling Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Sherman did not return to the game after the injury.

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman will miss the rest of the NFL season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in Thursday night’s 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The All-Pro cornerback, who’s said his Achilles has been bothering him all season, suffered the injury while attempting to make an interception in the third quarter. Sherman has never missed a game since entering the NFL in 2011 and once called Thursday night games a “poopfest” because of the risk to player safety.

Dr. Ann McKee, the director of the CTE Center at Boston University, found that former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez suffered from a severe case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). The former tight end, who committed suicide in his prison cell in April, had extensive damage to parts of the brain that greatly affected his memory, impulse control and behavior. McKee said she could not "connect the dots" between Hernandez's brain trauma and his 2015 conviction for murdering friend Odin Lloyd.

In the latest twist for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, he is now back on the suspension list after the NFL Players Association's emergency injunction request was denied by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday. Elliott is once again ineligible to play Sunday, this time against the Atlanta Falcons. The next date for a hearing in Elliott's case is Dec. 1, meaning he will miss four games — Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Redskins — unless there is some other loophole or exception they find a way to use, which no one should be surprised by at this point.

when you get added to a random soccer mom group chat by mistake (1/2) pic.twitter.com/iJ9KOv7aUh — rachel bell (@racheltacobell) November 7, 2017

Lavar ball waiting to meet Liangelo Ball when he come home

pic.twitter.com/yGy5rhShn0 — benson (@bluke123) November 7, 2017

Today, we salute Rodney Peete, a quarterback who stood the test of time – and proved many of his doubters wrong in the process. https://t.co/EeHYYuaFu0 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) November 9, 2017

On Nov. 10, 1984, 2008 NBA champion Kendrick Perkins, described as the best teammate in the league, was born. Perkins wasn’t on an NBA roster last season, but he spent the 2017 preseason as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks and subsequently released. Perkins was the starting center on the 2008 NBA champion Boston Celtics team, and four years later he started in the Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in five games. During the 2014-15 season, Perkins was a role player for a Cavaliers team that lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.

My dear friend @DrJohnCarlos finally was able to meet with @Kaepernick7 Meant so much to him. History lives. Crying. 🤧 pic.twitter.com/cj41wMGyeb — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) November 9, 2017