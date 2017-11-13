Up Next
What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 11/13/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
Game. Blouses.
- Moments before crossing the goal line after an 83-yard reception, San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin blew a kiss to the sky and then knelt in prayer in the end zone. Unbeknownst to those in attendance and watching the game from home, Goodwin and his wife, Morgan Goodwin, lost their baby boy Sunday morning because of complications during Morgan’s pregnancy. “Unfortunately, we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4 a.m.,” Goodwin wrote on his personal Instagram page. The receiver’s 83-yard touchdown was the longest play from scrimmage for the 49ers all season.
- After Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster scored on a 7-yard touchdown reception against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, teammate Le’Veon Bell put him in a chokehold, a supposed positive ode to the fight between Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Nov. 5.
- No. 10 Auburn beat the brakes off No. 1 Georgia on Saturday. Not even just one’s garden-variety smackdown either. The Tigers waxed the Bulldogs, 40-17, at home and effectively put Georgia’s College Football Playoff aspirations on life support. Kerryon Johnson ran for 167 yards and caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham to help the Tigers beat Georgia for the first time since 2013.
Top three tweets
1. HOW LOW CAN YOU GO?
2. ON THE HEN AND YAK
3. THAT TWEET DIDN’T AGE WELL
ICYMI
On this day in sports history
On Nov. 13, 1979, Philadelphia 76ers center Darryl Dawkins obliterated both Kansas City Kings forward Bill Robinzine and the backboard with a gigantic dunk that shattered the glass. This was the first time such a thing had occurred in an NBA game, and fans watching the game said the incident sounded like a bomb going off in the middle of the court. Dawkins was the first player drafted straight out of high school, in 1975, and was nicknamed “Chocolate Thunder.”