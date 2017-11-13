What Had Happened Was: 11/13/17

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) gives thanks for the touchdown during the regular season game between the New York Giants verses the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Moments before crossing the goal line after an 83-yard reception, San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin blew a kiss to the sky and then knelt in prayer in the end zone. Unbeknownst to those in attendance and watching the game from home, Goodwin and his wife, Morgan Goodwin, lost their baby boy Sunday morning because of complications during Morgan’s pregnancy. “Unfortunately, we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4 a.m.,” Goodwin wrote on his personal Instagram page. The receiver’s 83-yard touchdown was the longest play from scrimmage for the 49ers all season.

After Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster scored on a 7-yard touchdown reception against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, teammate Le'Veon Bell put him in a chokehold, a supposed positive ode to the fight between Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Nov. 5.

No. 10 Auburn beat the brakes off No. 1 Georgia on Saturday. Not even just one's garden-variety smackdown either. The Tigers waxed the Bulldogs, 40-17, at home and effectively put Georgia's College Football Playoff aspirations on life support. Kerryon Johnson ran for 167 yards and caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham to help the Tigers beat Georgia for the first time since 2013.

Top three tweets

1. HOW LOW CAN YOU GO?

I'm telling you people, turn the CFL game on ASAP. pic.twitter.com/GjQeg1a5Sf — Josh S. (@joshellman) November 12, 2017

2. ON THE HEN AND YAK

3. THAT TWEET DIDN’T AGE WELL

DO IT SHINE IN THE LIGHT IS IT PLATINUM IS IT GOLD? pic.twitter.com/mIt37yJgaQ — John Ketchum (@Ketchcast) November 12, 2017

NOTRE DAME FED UP WITH THE CHAIN pic.twitter.com/s9H3RV8sY6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 11, 2017

ICYMI

🙌🏿 Today we salute Joe Gilliam, the first African-American quarterback to start an opening-day game in the NFL.@Jerrybembry with the story https://t.co/OXBpvxSKnX — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) November 12, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Nov. 13, 1979, Philadelphia 76ers center Darryl Dawkins obliterated both Kansas City Kings forward Bill Robinzine and the backboard with a gigantic dunk that shattered the glass. This was the first time such a thing had occurred in an NBA game, and fans watching the game said the incident sounded like a bomb going off in the middle of the court. Dawkins was the first player drafted straight out of high school, in 1975, and was nicknamed “Chocolate Thunder.”

Picture-perfect

In Feb I donated to Black Vets for Social Justice-today I’m thinking of vets that fought only to come home to keep fighting for their rights pic.twitter.com/SCwfz8MSmZ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 12, 2017