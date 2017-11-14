What Had Happened Was: 11/14/17

Game. Blouses.

Colin Kaepernick named GQ “Citizen of the Year.” The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback turned activist, who spent the entire 2016 NFL season sitting and then kneeling during the national anthem in silent protest of racial injustice in the United States, graces one of four covers of the magazine’s December “Men of the Year: The New American Heroes” issues. Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant (“Champion of the Year”), TV host Stephen Colbert (“Bad Hombre of the Year”) and actress Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman of the Year”) are featured on the other three covers. According to GQ, Kaepernick agreed to work with the magazine because he “wants to reclaim the narrative of his protest, which has been hijacked by a president eager to make this moment about himself.” The free agent signal-caller is not quoted in the cover story, titled “Colin Kaepernick Will Not Be Silenced,” but some of his “closest confidants” — including filmmaker Ava DuVernay, rapper J. Cole and 49ers safety Eric Reid — speak on his behalf.

President Donald Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help three UCLA players, including LiAngelo Ball, who were arrested for shoplifting during the men's basketball team's trip to China last week. A source confirmed Trump's involvement in the situation to ESPN's Arash Markazi after it was first reported by The Washington Post and confirmed in an email from the White House. The president raised the matter with Xi during a meeting on Saturday, when UCLA returned to the United States without the three accused players: Ball and fellow freshmen Cody Riley and Jalen Hill. According to The Washington Post, charges have been reduced and the case is close to being resolved.

Top three tweets

1. CAVS ON A TRAIN

When in NYC…do as the New Yorkers do. (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/XQIKAsRGCA — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 13, 2017

2. MAJOR SWAG ALERT!

FIRST LOOK: New Ohio State uniforms for Michigan game, players will wear LeBron 11 Soldier cleats pic.twitter.com/VUBqmETRP3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 13, 2017

3. #JUSTICE4MEEK

Philly, I am speaking at the #Rally4Meek today. Come to the Criminal Justice Center at 5PM and help get #Justice4Meek pic.twitter.com/INUN2t5oQo — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) November 13, 2017

Sadly there are Black folks going through the same radicalized injustice(s) within the justice system that Meek Mill has experienced for over a decade EVERY SINGLE DAY. This requires more than just gradual reform in laws—It requires a swift overhaul. pic.twitter.com/Mt13BwnIvJ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2017

ICYMI

On this day in sports history

On Nov. 14, 1966, in front of a crowd of 35,460 at the Astrodome in Houston, Muhammad Ali defeated Cleveland Williams to complete his seventh title defense and remain the heavyweight champion of the world. With 1:08 remaining in the third round, the then-24-year-old Ali defeated Williams, who fought with a bullet lodged above his right hip after he was shot in the stomach during an altercation in 1964. Williams took a year off from boxing to recover, ultimately returning in 1966 to win four bouts before challenging Ali for his belt. The fight also marked Ali’s first match in the United States after his infamous “I ain’t got no quarrel with them Viet Congs” statement.

Picture-perfect