What Had Happened Was: 11/15/17

Miami busted its way into the College Football Playoff rankings after it took Notre Dame to the woodshed Nov. 11. The committee unveiled the new top four on Tuesday night, with Alabama as the new top-ranked team in the land, Clemson up from No. 4 to No. 2, Miami at No. 3 and Oklahoma, fresh off its victory over TCU, rounding out the current bracket.

Top three tweets

1. KING OF NEW YORK

2. I’M A BARBIE GIRL, IN A BARBIE WORLD!

Thank you @Mattel for announcing me as the newest member of the @Barbie #Shero family! I’m proud to know that little girls everywhere can now play with a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab! This is a childhood dream come true 😭💘 #shero pic.twitter.com/py7nbtb2KD — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) November 13, 2017

3. THOSE ARE THE FACTS, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN

“If the brand is lit, you must acquit.” – LaVar Cochran, 🅱️🅱️🅱️ Legal Director https://t.co/cEva1wLeww — Jonathan (@jnthnwll) November 14, 2017

UPDATE: ALL shoplifting charges against LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were dropped, meaning the UCLA trio return home with a clean record. They also were NOT officially deported. https://t.co/VM5tGmdA50 pic.twitter.com/JcS0AVkabq — Mark Dreyer (@DreyerChina) November 14, 2017

ICYMI

On this day in sports history

On Nov. 15, 1960, Los Angeles Lakers forward Elgin Baylor scored an NBA-record 71 points in a 123-108 victory over the New York Knicks. Baylor, an eventual 11-time All-Star, was 28 of 48 from the field and 15 of 19 from the free throw line and also collected 25 rebounds. Keep in mind that the NBA didn’t adopt the 3-point line until 1979, so Baylor dropped all those points via 2-pointers and free throws.

Picture-perfect

51 Years Ago Today: Neil Leifer’s glorious shot of Ali knocking out Cleveland Williams from the Astrodome roof pic.twitter.com/hKL76nHq64 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 14, 2017