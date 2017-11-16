What Had Happened Was: 11/16/17

UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball is surrounded by reporters and photographers as he leaves Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. Three UCLA basketball players–Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley–detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting returned home, where they may be disciplined by the school as a result of the international scandal.

UCLA men’s basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely after returning from a team trip to China, where the three freshmen were arrested and questioned for allegedly shoplifting. “They will have to earn their way back,” UCLA head coach Steve Alford said in a news conference Wednesday, adding that Riley, Hill and Ball, the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball, will not suit up, travel or partake in practice while the university investigates the situation. The trio of players read from statements of apology at the news conference. “I didn’t exercise my best judgment,” LiAngelo Ball said, “and I’m sorry for that. This does not define who I am. My family raised me better than that.”

after returning from a team trip to China, where the three freshmen were arrested and questioned for allegedly shoplifting. "They will have to earn their way back," UCLA head coach Steve Alford said in a news conference Wednesday, adding that Riley, Hill and Ball, the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball, will not suit up, travel or partake in practice while the university investigates the situation. The trio of players read from statements of apology at the news conference. "I didn't exercise my best judgment," LiAngelo Ball said, "and I'm sorry for that. The Buffalo Bills benched quarterback Tyrod Taylor and announced plans to start rookie Nathan Peterman in his place against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend. "As I continually evaluate our roster and our goal to become better, I've decided to start Nate Peterman as our quarterback this week," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. "I remain confident in Tyrod Taylor and his ability to help our football team moving forward." Peterman, a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, took the place of Taylor, a third-year starter, with five minutes left in Buffalo's 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Stacking up against other starting quarterbacks in the NFL, Taylor has been a middle-of-the-pack to below-average signal-caller this season, ranking 19th in Total QBR (51.2), 16th in passer rating (91.4), 14th in completion percentage (64.2) and 26th in yards per pass attempt (6.63). The roster decision likely sets up Taylor to move on from the Bills after the season. ESPN's Dan Graziano breaks down every potential landing spot in 2018 for the 28-year-old quarterback.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott withdrew his appeal to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, despite a hearing for a possible preliminary injunction scheduled for Dec. 1, meaning the second-year player will serve his full six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. "This decision arises from a practical assessment of the current legal landscape," Elliott's agents, Rocky Arceneaux and Frank Salzano, said in a statement. "Mr. Elliott's desire for closure in this matter is in his best interests, as well as the best interests of his teammates, family and friends." Elliott will be eligible to return to the field on Dec. 24 against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Nov. 16, 1966, Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Roberto Clemente was named National League MVP. During the 1966 season, Clemente, who was born in Puerto Rico, hit .317 with 29 home runs, 119 RBIs and a career-high 342 total bags. Clemente’s 18-year career was ultimately cut short in 1972, when he died in a plane crash at the age of 38. He was posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame a year later, having made 15 All-Star appearances in addition to winning two World Series titles (1960, 1971), one World Series MVP (1971), 12 Gold Glove Awards (1961-72), four NL batting titles (1961, 1964, 1965, 1967) and his lone MVP award in 1966.

