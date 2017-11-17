What Had Happened Was: 11/17/17

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics goes to the basket against the Golden State Warriors on November 16, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Game. Blouses.

In an early season preview of a potential NBA Finals matchup , the host Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors in comeback fashion, 92-88. The Celtics have now extended their win streak to 14, thanks to 22 points from guard Jaylen Brown, who learned before the game that his best friend, Trevin Steede, had died in Atlanta. Kyrie Irving returned to form after taking off the protective mask he was scheduled to wear for six weeks. Boston needed a 19-0 run after falling behind by as many as 17 points to the Warriors.

, the host Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors in comeback fashion, 92-88. The Celtics have now extended their win streak to 14, thanks to 22 points from guard Jaylen Brown, who learned before the game that his best friend, Trevin Steede, had died in Atlanta. Kyrie Irving returned to form after taking off the protective mask he was scheduled to wear for six weeks. Boston needed a 19-0 run after falling behind by as many as 17 points to the Warriors. For the first time, an African country will be represented in the bobsled at the Winter Olympics thanks to the Nigerian women’s team qualifying for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Driver Seun Adigun and brakemen Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga all completed the fifth and final event they were required to participate in to become the first African team, men or women, to qualify for the sport at the Olympics.

thanks to the Nigerian women’s team qualifying for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Driver Seun Adigun and brakemen Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga all completed the fifth and final event they were required to participate in to become the first African team, men or women, to qualify for the sport at the Olympics. Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant told Bleacher Report that he currently feels at peace with everything that has happened to him the past two years. Durant detailed how he felt when he found out the Oklahoma City Thunder gave away his number to a rookie and said that were he on his deathbed, both Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and general manager Sam Presti would visit him.

that he currently feels at peace with everything that has happened to him the past two years. Durant detailed how he felt when he found out the Oklahoma City Thunder gave away his number to a rookie and said that were he on his deathbed, both Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and general manager Sam Presti would visit him. Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve and Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton won the American League and National League MVP awards, respectively. Altuve received 27 of the 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, while Stanton became only the sixth player from a losing team, and the first Marlins player, to win the MVP.

Top three tweets

1. GAME. BLOUSES.

I played basketball for over 25 years. In the WNBA. In the Olympics. I’m a two-time first team All-American out of Oklahoma. They retired my jersey. Stick to remaining silent. https://t.co/IOXLaOEDfm — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 16, 2017

Stick to nfl plz — Charbe Bellama (@cbellama3) November 16, 2017

2. SOMETIMES YOU JUST GOTTA PUSH THROUGH

21 Savage’s halftime performance at the Hawks/Kings game was one of the worst ever! pic.twitter.com/kEgtjg91dJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 16, 2017

3. WHO GONNA CHECK THEM, THOUGH?

Aw man this robbery https://t.co/2dVRHxuQoh — Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) November 17, 2017

Where's the camera? It's team picture time. 📸 pic.twitter.com/nPfrfRqdNB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 17, 2017

ICYMI

The NFL has a message for players: Dance all you want, but don't protest. History, power and control of the black-body politic. https://t.co/oG8Z60L7No — Lonnae O'Neal (@LonnaeONeal) November 16, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Nov. 17, 1996, professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his WWE debut at the company’s “Survivor Series” pay-per-view event. Johnson, a former football player at the University of Miami, has become one of wrestling’s most iconic and well-known talents over the course of his career, and these days he spends a lot of his time as a movie actor and on HBO’s Ballers.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect

Nigerian Women Bobsled Team has qualified for 2018 Winter Olympics, first bobsled team ever to qualify from the African continent. Already sponsored by Under Armour & VISA. pic.twitter.com/vxE7SCOFSf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 16, 2017