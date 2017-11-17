Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 11/17/17
- In an early season preview of a potential NBA Finals matchup, the host Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors in comeback fashion, 92-88. The Celtics have now extended their win streak to 14, thanks to 22 points from guard Jaylen Brown, who learned before the game that his best friend, Trevin Steede, had died in Atlanta. Kyrie Irving returned to form after taking off the protective mask he was scheduled to wear for six weeks. Boston needed a 19-0 run after falling behind by as many as 17 points to the Warriors.
- For the first time, an African country will be represented in the bobsled at the Winter Olympics thanks to the Nigerian women’s team qualifying for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Driver Seun Adigun and brakemen Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga all completed the fifth and final event they were required to participate in to become the first African team, men or women, to qualify for the sport at the Olympics.
- Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant told Bleacher Report that he currently feels at peace with everything that has happened to him the past two years. Durant detailed how he felt when he found out the Oklahoma City Thunder gave away his number to a rookie and said that were he on his deathbed, both Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and general manager Sam Presti would visit him.
- Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve and Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton won the American League and National League MVP awards, respectively. Altuve received 27 of the 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, while Stanton became only the sixth player from a losing team, and the first Marlins player, to win the MVP.
On this day in sports history
On Nov. 17, 1996, professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his WWE debut at the company’s “Survivor Series” pay-per-view event. Johnson, a former football player at the University of Miami, has become one of wrestling’s most iconic and well-known talents over the course of his career, and these days he spends a lot of his time as a movie actor and on HBO’s Ballers.