What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 11/20/17
- President Donald Trump called on the NFL to suspend Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch for the remainder of the season for sitting during the national anthem on Sunday. Before the Raiders’ game against the New England Patriots in Mexico City, Lynch refused to stand for the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” but rose to his feet when the Mexican anthem was played. Early Monday morning, Trump tweeted that Lynch “stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.” The 31-year-old back, who hasn’t stood for the American anthem all season, rushed for 67 yards in the Raiders’ 33-8 loss to the Pats.
- Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James told ESPN that he believes NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed by the league. James has been outspoken on social issues in the past, but especially this last year. “I love football, but I’m not part of the NFL,” James told ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin after practice Sunday. “I don’t represent the NFL. I don’t know their rules and regulations. But I do know Kap is getting a wrong doing. I do know that. Just watching, he’s an NFL player. He’s an NFL player, and you see all these other quarterbacks out there and players out there that get all these second and third chances that are nowhere near as talented as him. It just feels like he’s been blackballed out of the NFL. So, I definitely do not respect that.”
- When asked about Trump’s involvement in his son, LiAngelo Ball, being allowed to leave China after being detained for shoplifting two weeks ago, LaVar Ball downplayed the president’s assistance in the matter, responding, “Who?” That set off a war of words on Twitter, as Trump later called the Ball family “ungrateful” and said he should’ve left LiAngelo Ball and his two UCLA basketball teammates in China. We await LaVar Ball’s response.
- Monique Billings scored 21 points, Jordin Canada dropped 20 and Kennedy Burke added 19 as No. 8 UCLA upset No. 3 Baylor, 82-68, on Saturday. This was the Bruins’ first win over Baylor in 21 years, and they prevailed by holding the Bears, who lead the nation in field goal percentage (61), to 40 percent shooting. UCLA’s home winning streak, the second-longest active in women’s basketball behind Connecticut, was extended to 32 games.
