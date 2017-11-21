What Had Happened Was: 11/21/17

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics celebrates against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on November 20, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.

LaVar Ball appeared on CNN on Monday night to address the comments made by President Donald Trump, who said he played a role in Ball's middle son, LiAngelo, and two of his fellow freshman UCLA basketball players, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, making it back from China, where they had been arrested and questioned for shoplifting during a team trip. After LaVar Ball downplayed Trump's involvement in the situation, Trump tweeted, "I should have left them in jail!" on Sunday. A day later, in a live conversation with CNN's Chris Cuomo, LaVar explained why he has yet to officially thank Trump. "Did he help the boys get out? I don't know. … If I was going to thank somebody I'd probably thank [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping]," he said. "Come meet me like a man, shake my hand and tell me what you've done for me. I'm not just saying thank you to anybody for nothing."

Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn was pronounced dead on Monday at the age of 43 after a one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred at 12:18 a.m. near Dallas. While driving the vehicle that struck a concrete barrier and rolled, according to Irving, Texas, police, Glenn was ejected from the car, while his fiancée was left with minor injuries. There was no indication as to whether the couple were wearing seat belts. Glenn, a product of Ohio State University, played six seasons with the New England Patriots, five with the Dallas Cowboys and one with the Green Bay Packers, amassing 8,823 receiving yards and 44 career touchdown catches while being named to the Pro Bowl in 1999 as a member of the Patriots. "The last time I talked to him, he just sounded like he was genuinely happy and in such a good place, and really, finally, totally overcoming those demons from the way he grew up," former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe, who played with Glenn in New England and Dallas, told ESPN's Todd Archer. "He was living a long and fulfilled life, and that makes it just such a horrible tragedy seeing what he overcame and then for his life to end too soon."

Incredibly sad to hear about my buddy Terry Glenn. Overcame a ton of adversity to become an excellent person. May your soul rest in peace my friend. #riptg88 — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) November 20, 2017

My prayers to the family of Terry Glenn. A Buckeye great and a friend. pic.twitter.com/qrqJGLCCZa — Urban Meyer (@OSUCoachMeyer) November 20, 2017

Tom Brady’s first career TD pass to Terry Glenn. RIP to this legend pic.twitter.com/0RzsKoWlyY — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) November 20, 2017

Top three tweets

1. SAME SHANNON, SAME …

Me not getting any of the Nike off whites!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EhHh52Vqwx — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 20, 2017

2. #JUSTICE4MEEK

Spoke to Meek Mill & he wanted ppl to know regardless of his unjust situation, he’s in good spirits & humbled by the support the people have shown him. We'll continue to fight against the harsh sentencing practices that have affected Meek & millions of other POC for generations. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 20, 2017

3. FAREWELL, GEORGIA DOME

Miss it this morning? Watch the final moments of the Georgia Dome. pic.twitter.com/pjmtPEuQLG — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2017

ICYMI

📽 @SonjaSohn's HBO #BaltimoreRisingDoc prompts an honest conversation about what it will take to fix the city after Freddie Gray’s deathhttps://t.co/3H4f6c7YsW — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) November 20, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Nov. 21, 1977, Baltimore Orioles first baseman Eddie Murray was named major league baseball’s American League Rookie of the Year. In his first season in the big leagues, Murray hit .283 with 27 home runs and 88 RBIs. Murray went on to become an eight-time All-Star, three-time Golden Glove Award winner and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner while playing for five different clubs over 21 MLB seasons. He also led the AL in home runs and RBIs in 1981 and won a World Series with the Orioles in 1983. Twenty years later, in 2003, Murray was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

