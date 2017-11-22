Up Next
What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 11/22/17
- Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas released a statement on Instagram in which she alleges that former women’s gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar sexually harassed and abused her like two other members of the “Fierce Five” U.S. women’s gymnastics team. In addition to these new allegations, Douglas also apologized for her Nov. 17 tweet suggesting that women play a part in minimizing sexual misconduct by the way they dress.
- Regardless of the outcome, Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin is expected to be fired “in the day or days following” the conclusion of the Aggies’ final game of the season against LSU on Saturday, according to the Houston Chronicle. Even in the event of a Texas A&M victory — which is not likely, as the Aggies are double-digit underdogs — Sumlin’s time in College Station, Texas, appears to be up. Asked earlier in the day whether he anticipates being Texas A&M’s coach next season, Sumlin replied, “Yes. Why wouldn’t I?”
- Joe Morgan, the vice chairman of Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame, wrote an email to voters on Tuesday imploring them not to allow players found or suspected of using performance-enhancing drugs into the Hall of Fame. Morgan wrote of three criteria that should disqualify nominees from enshrinement. “We hope the day never comes when known steroid users are voted into the Hall of Fame. They cheated. Steroid users don’t belong here. Players who failed drug tests, admitted using steroids, or were identified as users in Major League Baseball’s investigation into steroid abuse, known as the Mitchell Report, should not get in. Those are the three criteria that many of the players and I think are right.”
On this day in sports history
On Nov. 22, 2012, New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez attempted to scramble on a first-and-10 play against the New England Patriots, ran directly into the rear end of Jets offensive guard Brandon Moore and fumbled. Patriots defensive back Stephen Gregory picked up the ball and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown. Thus, the legend of the Butt Fumble was born. New England led 14-0 in the second quarter before the fumble and went on to blow out the Jets 49-19.