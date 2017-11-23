What Had Happened Was: 11/23/17

The Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside (21) celebrates after a 104-98 win against the Boston Celtics at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

game.blouses

The Boston Celtics’ 16-game winning streak ended on Wednesday with a 104-98 loss to the Miami Heat. The Celtics hadn’t lost in 35 days since posting an 0-2 record to start the season, but trailed the Heat by as many as 18 points. Boston brought the game to within one point late in the fourth quarter, but Dion Waiters got a 3-pointer to fall with 3:14 left in the game that increased the Heat’s lead to four points, which they wouldn’t look back from. “It’s tough, but I’m proud of this group,” said Celtics forward Al Horford. “We put ourselves in position to win a game there, and we didn’t make the plays down the stretch. We have to learn from that.” After a 47-point performance on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks to keep the streak going, point guard Kyrie Irving dropped 23, on 11-of-22 shooting.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis, the team announced on Wednesday. Revis, a seven-time Pro Bowler who was once considered the best shutdown corner in the NFL, will hope to help bolster the league's struggling 28th-ranked passing defense. "Darrelle is a proven player in this league and we are excited to add him to our secondary," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a news release. "He's had a Hall of Fame career and his leadership and playing experience will be valuable to our defense." The move gives Revis his first job of the 2017 season, after his former team, the New York Jets, released him during the offseason. Jan. 1 marked the last time the veteran defensive back suited up, in a game against the Buffalo Bills, during which he recorded an interception.

the team announced on Wednesday. Revis, a seven-time Pro Bowler who was once considered the best shutdown corner in the NFL, will hope to help bolster the league’s struggling 28th-ranked passing defense. The Buffalo Bills will start quarterback Tyrod Taylor Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, a week after he was benched for rookie signal-caller Nathan Peterman. “It’s the right thing for our team,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. In the first half of Buffalo’s 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Nov. 19, Peterman’s first career NFL start came to a screeching halt after he threw five interceptions and was replaced after halftime by Taylor, who completed 15 of 25 passes for 158 yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. “You never let things surprise you. My focus is still the same,” Taylor said. “I’m going to continue to be the leader that I am, the player that I am, week in and week out.”

top three tweets

1. SHADE OR REAL RECOGNIZING REAL?

😂😂😂😂😂😂 looking forward to playing against you for years my man. Fun times https://t.co/I2YlSfyFXg — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 22, 2017

Now we know what it feels like to blow a big lead.. Gotta stay focused to get the job done. Great learning lesson and I also love playing against Draymond #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/hGGQN1SH73 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 19, 2017

2. FREE AT LAST, FREE AT LAST!

"We're free. Jeff Fisher can't hurt us anymore." pic.twitter.com/lZHOXcJqhW — Skolney (@Rogerskolney) November 20, 2017

3. LET THIS MAN LIVE! 😂😂😂

ICYMI

54 years ago today, JFK was assassinated in Dallas. In response, Malcolm X's "chickens coming home to roost" comment set off a chain reaction that would lead to his Nation of Islam exile, falling out with Muhammad Ali and ultimately his own death. https://t.co/qEIbxQajBJ — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) November 22, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Nov. 23, 1991, at the Omni Coliseum in his hometown of Atlanta, Evander Holyfield defeated Bert Cooper to retain his claim as the heavyweight boxing champion of the world. In the fight billed as “The Homecoming,” Holyfield knocked out Cooper with 2:58 remaining in the seventh round. Coming off a title defense victory against a 42-year-old George Foreman, Holyfield’s knockout of Cooper improved him to an undefeated career record of 27-0. He’d go on to successfully defend his title one more time — a unanimous decision over Larry Holmes — before losing his belt to Riddick Bowe, by unanimous decision, in 1992, almost a year after beating Cooper.

Picture-Perfect

Well look what came in the mail today … pic.twitter.com/0dL59k6qIS — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 22, 2017