What Had Happened Was: 11/27/17

Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin was fired after the Aggies’ 45-21 blowout loss to LSU on Saturday. Sumlin compiled a 51-26 record in six seasons, the second-best winning percentage (.662) in modern-era school history; won three bowl games, including the Cotton Bowl in 2012; and shepherded 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel in his first season. With the announcement of the firing of Sumlin, who is still owed a $10.4 million buyout, that leaves the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision with only 11 black head coaches (Kent State coach Paul Haynes was fired on Nov. 22).

in the team’s 34-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones, who also ran the ball once for 15 yards, completed his third career game of at least 250 receiving yards, something no other player has done more than once in NFL history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The seventh-year receiver now has 786 yards and three touchdowns on the season. No. 2 Miami watched its dreams of a perfect season shatter at the hands of Pittsburgh freshman quarterback Kenny Pickett on Saturday , allowing the first-year player to run for two touchdowns and throw for another in the Panthers’ 24-14 upset of the Hurricanes. Miami’s perfect season is completely out the door, and the team’s ticket to the College Football Playoff could also be in jeopardy heading into next week’s ACC championship game against defending national champion Clemson.

Meanwhile, Alabama basketball is playing 3-on-5 due to their entire bench being ejected:

On this day in sports history

On Nov. 27, 1997, Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders played in his second-to-last Thanksgiving Day game, going off for 167 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in a 55-20 win over the Chicago Bears. Sanders had scores from 40, 25 and 15 yards that day and ran for 100 or more yards for the 11th consecutive week. The future Hall of Famer would go on to win the Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards that season, rushing for 2,053 yards and 11 touchdowns.

