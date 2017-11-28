What Had Happened Was: 11/28/17

Game. blouses.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree taped his chain to his neck before Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos but still got it snatched off by opposing cornerback Aqib Talib during a first-quarter brawl that resulted in both players being ejected. The altercation marked the second time Talib has ripped Crabtree’s chain off his neck, after he did so in the final game of last season. Despite the measures Crabtree took this time to secure the jewelry around his neck, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, Talib was still able to yank it off. On Monday night, Crabtree and Talib were suspended two games apiece for the altercation, which both players are expected to appeal.

The Memphis Grizzlies fired head coach David Fizdale on Monday after the team dropped eight consecutive games, including a 98-88 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, during which three-time All-Star center Marc Gasol was benched in the fourth quarter. Fizdale's first head-coaching gig ends after just 101 games, in which he posted a nearly even 50-51 record (.495) and led the Grizzlies to the playoffs during the 2016-17 season, his first year in the role. "After a thorough evaluation, I decided a change in course was necessary to move forward and provide the team and organization its best chance at success this season and beyond," general manager Chris Wallace said in a statement. "Coach Fizdale represented the Grizzlies and City of Memphis proudly, and we wish him well as he continues his career." Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will take over as the team's interim head coach.

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons left a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday midway through the fourth quarter with a sprained right ankle, which he rolled while on offense. Simmons finished with 10 points on 5-for-11 shooting, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals in 36 minutes, stifled for most of the game by the defensive play of Cavs forward Jae Crowder. "I wanted to guard him a little differently than how I've been watching other teams guard so far off him and let him get a head of steam and go downhill," Crowder said. "I feel pretty good. It was a good challenge." Postgame X-rays came back negative, and Philadelphia will re-evaluate Simmons on Tuesday.

Memphis has fired coach David Fizdale, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 27, 2017

David Fizdale firing was so stunning I had to check, double-check & triple-check Woj's Twitter account to make sure it was legit. I then made sure it was a legit blue check, went over to Woj's Twitter page & scrolled down again because I didn't want to be duped by a fake account — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) November 27, 2017

Top three tweets

1. BLUE CHECK BACK!

Haha thanks @Twitter for verifying me again 🙄🤣

It’s real me 😉 NY center 💪🗽🏀

I owe you 2 #Knicks tickets @jack

Niceeee 👍 pic.twitter.com/NKp5Db5O19 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) November 27, 2017

2. THOSE UNIS, THO!

3. C’MON, SON …

Lebron continues to stretch the boundaries of what the refs won’t call pic.twitter.com/OFykdG3lDE — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) November 28, 2017

ICYMI

Sean Taylor: Super human. Superhero. We miss you, 21. https://t.co/7I4EbEltDr — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) November 28, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Nov. 28, 1989, All-Star left fielder Rickey Henderson signed a four-year, $12 million contract with the Oakland Athletics to become the highest-paid player in major league baseball. The deal was struck less than a week after Minnesota Twins center fielder Kirby Puckett became the majors’ first $3 million-a-year man, signing for $9 million over three years. In 1976, Henderson was drafted in the fourth round by Oakland, where he made his MLB debut and played six seasons before being traded to the New York Yankees in 1985. After five years in pinstripes, Henderson was part of a midseason trade back to the Athletics, whom he helped win the 1989 World Series in the first year of his second stint with the team. In 2005, Henderson retired as the MLB leader in career stolen bases (1,406), runs (2,295) and leadoff home runs (81). He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009, and his No. 24 is retired in Oakland.

Picture-perfect

10 years ago today we lost a legend. We miss you, Sean. #RIP21 pic.twitter.com/P63yuXGlV9 — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 27, 2017