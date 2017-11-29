What Had Happened Was: 11/29/17

Quarterback Geno Smith #3 of the New York Giants rolls out to pass in the third quarter of a preseason game on April 27, 2017 against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won 10-6.

Game. blouses.

Geno Smith will be the first black quarterback to start for the New York Giants in franchise history on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. By replacing Eli Manning under center, the Giants became the last team in the NFL to start a black quarterback, and Smith will become the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to start for both the Giants and New York Jets. Manning has started 210 consecutive regular-season games, which is second all-time to only former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre’s 297.

By replacing Eli Manning under center, the Giants became the last team in the NFL to start a black quarterback, and Smith will become the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to start for both the Giants and New York Jets. Manning has started 210 consecutive regular-season games, which is second all-time to only former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre’s 297. For the first time in his 15-year career, spanning 1,082 games, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James was ejected from a game. In Tuesday night’s 108-97 win over the Miami Heat, James complained to referee Kane Fitzgerald over the lack of a call on Heat forward James Johnson when James drove to the basket. With 1:59 left in the third quarter and Cleveland ahead 93-70, Fitzgerald issued James a double technical, which meant he was immediately booted from the game. James ended his night with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists, and he had attempted one free throw at the time he was bounced. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Tony Parker (1,144) and Pau Gasol (1,139) of the San Antonio Spurs are the only two players with a longer active streak of not being thrown from a game.

was ejected from a game. In Tuesday night’s 108-97 win over the Miami Heat, James complained to referee Kane Fitzgerald over the lack of a call on Heat forward James Johnson when James drove to the basket. With 1:59 left in the third quarter and Cleveland ahead 93-70, Fitzgerald issued James a double technical, which meant he was immediately booted from the game. James ended his night with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists, and he had attempted one free throw at the time he was bounced. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Tony Parker (1,144) and Pau Gasol (1,139) of the San Antonio Spurs are the only two players with a longer active streak of not being thrown from a game. Former NFL coach and current ESPN analyst Herm Edwards confirmed that he is interviewing for the head coaching job at Arizona State. The former Jets and Kansas City Chiefs coach has emerged as a serious candidate to replace recently fired Todd Graham, who went 46-31 in six seasons in Tempe. Two of the 13 black coaches that started the 2017 college football season have been fired in recent weeks, so Edwards’ hiring would be significant, as he’d be one of the few African-American coaches at a Power 5 school. Edwards, 63, will interview with the school this week, he confirmed Tuesday. The former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback has not coached since 2008 and has not coached in the college ranks since 1989 with San Jose State.

LeBron just got ejected for the first time in his NBA career. pic.twitter.com/M4vvDbeSNp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 29, 2017

Top three tweets

1. LANE KIFFIN IS A WILD BOY

Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm Can u rat poison urself? https://t.co/ABtCCn0dwB — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 28, 2017

2. OH SNAP 👀

3. CHEERS TO THE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR!

Congrats to @NewtonCaylin Winning Rookie of the Year award in The MEAC & 2nd Team All Conference… 1of12 True Fr. Ever to have 3k+ yards. pic.twitter.com/2GLBHdAlCF — Coach Marion (@BrennanMarion4) November 28, 2017

ICYMI

Vince Carter Diary #3 in @theundefeated : Talking his confusion over the firing of his friend David Fizdale in Memphis, his first dunk of the season, what having kidney stones feels like and why he turned down the Warriors. https://t.co/fiEco9tbNl — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) November 28, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Nov. 29, 1980, Georgia freshman running back Herschel Walker rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 win over in-state rival Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale. With that total, Walker set the NCAA season record for yards rushed by a freshman (1,616) and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. In three seasons at Georgia, Walker was top three in Heisman voting, the first and only time a player has done so. He also finished top 10 in the nation in rushing yards each of his three seasons, which was also the first and only time a player has accomplished such a feat. In 1980, Walker also became the first true freshman to be selected as a first-team All-American.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect

So NHL hires Kim Davis on Exec team while MLB Exec team is all white men, NBA Execs is all white & NFL Execs have no Black women. Just noting. https://t.co/zbDhvjErLr — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) November 28, 2017

Congratulations to Kim Davis, C'81, who was recently appointed as executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives & legislative affairs of @NHL. https://t.co/mDDG7IlDvH pic.twitter.com/idc6g6nekf — Mary S. Campbell (@SpelmanPres) November 28, 2017