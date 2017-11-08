What Had Happened Was: 11/8/17

UCLA guard LiAngelo Ball (15) looks on during an college exhibition basketball game between the Cal State Los Angeles and the UCLA Bruins on November 1, 2017, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA.

Game. Blouses.

UCLA men’s basketball freshmen Cody Riley, Jalen Hill and LiAngelo Ball , the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, were arrested Tuesday in China for allegedly shoplifting at a Louis Vuitton store right next door to their team hotel. This comes days before Friday’s season opener in Shanghai against Georgia Tech. “We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China. The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time,” UCLA said in a statement.

, the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, were arrested Tuesday in China for allegedly shoplifting at a Louis Vuitton store right next door to their team hotel. This comes days before Friday’s season opener in Shanghai against Georgia Tech. “We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China. The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time,” UCLA said in a statement. Former Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay died in a plane crash while flying in the Gulf of Mexico, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference Tuesday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner’s body was recovered from shallow water near mangroves after his ICON A5 crashed. Halladay, 40, retired from baseball almost four years ago.

while flying in the Gulf of Mexico, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference Tuesday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner’s body was recovered from shallow water near mangroves after his ICON A5 crashed. Halladay, 40, retired from baseball almost four years ago. Guard Eric Bledsoe has a new home thanks to a trade from the Phoenix Suns to the Milwaukee Bucks. In exchange for Bledsoe, the Bucks sent center Greg Monroe, a 2018 protected first-round draft pick and a 2018 protected second-round pick back to Phoenix. ESPN reported that the Bucks would not give up guard Malcolm Brogdon, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, in the exchange.

Top three tweets

1. I LOVE THIS SONG

Who let this lady in SU game with her tambourine?! I am SCREAMING 😂 pic.twitter.com/EZNd6uckM5 — LOGAN🌻 (@Logizzlee) November 6, 2017

2. CUFFING SEASON

Find someone who looks at you the way @Beyonce looks at me! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c9XKlKhU5g — Bango (@BucksBango) November 7, 2017

3. BILL THINKS WE’RE BOO BOO THE FOOL

Monday: Bill O'Brien says Kaepernick "hasn't played in a while"

Tuesday: O'Brien signs QB who HASN'T THROWN A PASS IN AN NFL GAME SINCE 2011 pic.twitter.com/8CyRdCDHts — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) November 7, 2017

ICYMI

"We’ve always held him high in the black community, because Ric Flair is one of us.” –@SnoopDogg https://t.co/BQAkdnm1aX pic.twitter.com/rt4ngrbvMU — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) November 8, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Nov. 8, 1966, after being traded from the Cincinnati Reds to the Baltimore Orioles following the 1965 season, Frank Robinson was voted the American League MVP, becoming the only player to win the award in both the AL and National League. Robinson finished with the AL’s Triple Crown that season, leading the league in home runs (49), RBIs (122) and batting average (.316). He also helped the Orioles to their first AL pennant and a sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1966 World Series.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect

We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017