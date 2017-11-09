Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 11/9/17
- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey called Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green “weak” and “soft,” after trash-talking between the two players during last Sunday’s game turned into a fight, resulting in both being ejected. Ramsey told reporters on Wednesday that he felt he should not have been disqualified from the game, and that none of his jawing included attacks at Green’s family or personal life. “It’s rumors out there that I said some deep, some personal stuff,” Ramsey said. “I’m going to let y’all know that’s not true. I get out, I do my thing, I talk s—, but I don’t go personal. I don’t talk about nobody’s wife, nobody’s kids, nobody’s family. I don’t do that.” Neither Ramsey nor Green was suspended by the NFL for their involvement in the altercation.
- Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball hasn’t spoken to his family since his brother LiAngelo’s recent arrest. LiAngelo Ball, a freshman on the UCLA men’s basketball team, was arrested on Tuesday, along with teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, for allegedly shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store during a team trip to China. All three players have since been released on bail. “No, I haven’t talked to any of them yet,” Lonzo Ball said after the Lakers’ shootaround Wednesday morning. “I know they are all over there in China taking care of it, so I will talk to them when they get back.” The brothers’ father, LaVar Ball, released a statement on his middle son’s arrest, saying that “it is a very unfortunate situation that the Ball family and UCLA has to deal with at this particular time. We will comment shortly.”
- The Green Bay Packers cut tight end Martellus Bennett on Wednesday with the failure to disclose a medical condition designation, general manager Ted Thompson announced. The cut means that the team could possibly reclaim the $4.2 million remaining on the signing bonus inked by Bennett over the summer. The Packers released the veteran tight end hours after head coach Mike McCarthy deemed him inactive for this week’s game against the Chicago Bears. “I know he was in here yesterday, there’s a number of opinions that he’s working through, he met with our medical staff yesterday, so they’re still going through the process,” McCarthy said before Wednesday’s practice, “but he will be out against Chicago.” Bennett will hit waivers and be available for all 31 other teams in the league to sign. If he is not picked up, Bennett will become a free agent, with the ability to sign with any team in the league.
On this day in sports history
On Nov. 9, 1965, San Francisco Giants center fielder Willie Mays was named National League MVP, 11 years after winning the award for the first time in 1954. In 157 games, Mays batted .317 and set career highs in five categories: home runs (52), on-base percentage (.398), slugging percentage (.645), on-base plus slugging (1.043) and total bags (360). During the 1965 season, in a May game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mays broke the NL record for career home runs (512), previously held by Hall of Fame New York Giants outfielder Mel Ott.