What Had Happened Was: 1/10/17
GAME. BLOUSES.
Clemson came, it saw, and it conquered the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide, 35-31, in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night. The Tigers, who sought revenge after last year’s gut-wrenching loss to ‘Bama in the title game, outscored the Crimson Tide, 21-7, in the fourth quarter and did so in dramatic fashion — converting back-to-back drives of 88 and 68 yards to snatch the victory.
Hunter Renfrow, who scored two touchdowns in last year’s title game, caught the game-winning score on a 2-yard pitch-and-catch, once again gashing Alabama. On Monday night, the undersized receiver had 10 catches for 92 yards and two scores. His quarterback, Deshaun Watson, completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards and four total touchdowns.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
The International Space Station gets its first African-American crew member.
What’s next for American prisons and criminal justice reform?
Wayne Brady will play Aaron Burr during part of Hamilton‘s Chicago run.
Donald Glover’s Golden Globes shoutout spurs 243-percent increase in Spotify streams for Migos’ Bad and Boujee.
Attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions has a history of blocking black judges.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. SHHH, JUST ENJOY THE SHOW.
2. YOU SURE, SIS?
3. OFFSET!