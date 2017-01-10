What Had Happened Was: 1/10/17

Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Clemson came, it saw, and it conquered the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide, 35-31, in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night. The Tigers, who sought revenge after last year’s gut-wrenching loss to ‘Bama in the title game, outscored the Crimson Tide, 21-7, in the fourth quarter and did so in dramatic fashion — converting back-to-back drives of 88 and 68 yards to snatch the victory.

Hunter Renfrow, who scored two touchdowns in last year’s title game, caught the game-winning score on a 2-yard pitch-and-catch, once again gashing Alabama. On Monday night, the undersized receiver had 10 catches for 92 yards and two scores. His quarterback, Deshaun Watson, completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards and four total touchdowns.

The @CapitalOne bowl mania recap of @ClemsonFB's win. Deshaun Watson: 6-of-7 and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter against the blitz. pic.twitter.com/Spru1AO1Lg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2017

For Alabama this one… pic.twitter.com/uiP2Y7nQoI — Arky Shea (@ArkyShea) January 10, 2017

When you realize you might now be getting drafted by the Browns pic.twitter.com/Vq4hDlX1jp — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) January 10, 2017

Deshaun Watson 36/56 420 yards 3 TDs 0 INTs. 43 rushing yards and a TD on the ground. Against Alabama — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) January 10, 2017

Clemson's ability to hang in there after nearly getting KOd early is the ultimate example.of why coaches tell players, "just keep playing." — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) January 10, 2017

I didn't come this far to only come this far. Still think about this everyday. One last ride. See y'all in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/tym9juQGAa — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) August 1, 2016

BLESSINGS

MSU student @MyyaDJones looks to challenge Duggan for Detroit mayor’s seat https://t.co/xyHQ2wzeNx — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 9, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

FOR THE CULTURE

The International Space Station gets its first African-American crew member.

What’s next for American prisons and criminal justice reform?

Wayne Brady will play Aaron Burr during part of Hamilton‘s Chicago run.

Donald Glover’s Golden Globes shoutout spurs 243-percent increase in Spotify streams for Migos’ Bad and Boujee.

Attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions has a history of blocking black judges.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. SHHH, JUST ENJOY THE SHOW.

What school decided that it would be a good idea to do a "Scarface" play?🤣😂🤣😂🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GOdArbWnQz — Steph LdaVoski (@StephLdavoski) January 9, 2017

2. YOU SURE, SIS?

Hold this L https://t.co/RXAgWu1oRw — Henry of House Stark (@DeionGottaSTFU) January 9, 2017

3. OFFSET!

in case you thought @donaldglover was in any way exaggerating his love of @Migos 💯 💯 💯 pic.twitter.com/DpBs81Yk4t — Genius (@Genius) January 9, 2017

ICYMI

Tonight, Jalen Hurts could become the first black starting QB to win a title at Alabama. My story for @TheUndefeated https://t.co/PFNtzimW8Y — Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) January 9, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Our ABC golden girls @kerrywashington & @priyankachopra were shining bright on the red carpet 💛 pic.twitter.com/z1A4v6rAqe — ABC Network (@ABCNetwork) January 9, 2017