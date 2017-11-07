Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 11/7/17
- The Houston Texans discussed signing free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick after star rookie signal-caller Deshaun Watson tore his ACL in practice on Nov. 2. During a news conference on Monday, when asked about Kaepernick, who has yet to land a job after spending the entire 2016 season sitting and kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice in the United States, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said he and general manager Rick Smith explored the possibility of adding the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback to the team’s roster, among other options. “Colin Kaepernick’s a good football player, [but he] hasn’t played football in a while,” O’Brien told reporters. “But these things are discussed daily, and they’ll continue to be discussed.” As of now, O’Brien said he expects Tom Savage to start at quarterback again for Houston on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans received a one-game suspension for his blindside hit on New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Sunday. In an effort to defend his teammate and quarterback Jameis Winston during Tampa Bay’s 30-10 loss, Evans shoved Lattimore, which sparked a brawl between the two teams. “During the third quarter, after a play had ended, you struck an unsuspecting opponent in the back, knocking him to the ground,” NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Evans, informing him of the suspension. “Your conduct clearly did not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.” Evans will appeal the suspension, a source told ESPN’s Jenna Laine, in order to be granted eligibility to play Sunday against the New York Jets.
- The NFL did not suspend Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green or Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey for fighting in Sunday’s matchup between Cincinnati and Jacksonville. Both players were ejected from the game after continuous jawing led Ramsey to push Green, who responded by grabbing the defensive back by the neck, taking him to the ground and throwing punches. “That’s not who I am. It just got the best of me today,” the wideout said after Cincinnati’s 23-7 loss. Green and Ramsey will both face potential fines from the league for the fight, with the minimum, first-offense penalty costing $30,387 per player.
On this day in sports history
On Nov. 7, 1991, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Earvin “Magic” Johnson called a news conference to announce that he had tested positive for HIV and would immediately retire from the NBA. However, the 6-foot-9 point guard didn’t leave the game of basketball completely. Johnson went on to play in the 1992 NBA All-Star Game, for which he was named MVP, and in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona with the Dream Team. He also returned to the Lakers during the 1995-96 season to play 32 games. Despite having his career cut short, Johnson won five NBA titles, three NBA Finals MVP awards and three league MVP awards and earned 12 All-Star and nine All-NBA first-team selections in 13 seasons.