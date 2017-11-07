What Had Happened Was: 11/7/17

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans tries to tackle free safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks as Thomas returns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

Game. Blouses.

The Houston Texans discussed signing free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick after star rookie signal-caller Deshaun Watson tore his ACL in practice on Nov. 2. During a news conference on Monday, when asked about Kaepernick, who has yet to land a job after spending the entire 2016 season sitting and kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice in the United States, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said he and general manager Rick Smith explored the possibility of adding the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback to the team’s roster, among other options. “Colin Kaepernick’s a good football player, [but he] hasn’t played football in a while,” O’Brien told reporters. “But these things are discussed daily, and they’ll continue to be discussed.” As of now, O’Brien said he expects Tom Savage to start at quarterback again for Houston on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Top three tweets

1. HE AIN’T LYING, THO …

People forget and act like I didn’t bust they favorite PGs ass all last season LOL. — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) November 6, 2017

2. ISSA MOOD

Mood the rest of the year🤫😏 pic.twitter.com/L1d3eKUuX7 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) November 6, 2017

3. HENN, HENN, HENN, NO MATTER WHAT!

Shannon Sharpe a fool bruh 😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9B8NwdwotU — ⚜Gino⚜ (@WhoDat_Joness) November 6, 2017

ICYMI

🙌🏿 Let's take a moment to thank Jackie Robinson for colorizing the World Series – and the world. https://t.co/owJebgplxp — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) November 6, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Nov. 7, 1991, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Earvin “Magic” Johnson called a news conference to announce that he had tested positive for HIV and would immediately retire from the NBA. However, the 6-foot-9 point guard didn’t leave the game of basketball completely. Johnson went on to play in the 1992 NBA All-Star Game, for which he was named MVP, and in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona with the Dream Team. He also returned to the Lakers during the 1995-96 season to play 32 games. Despite having his career cut short, Johnson won five NBA titles, three NBA Finals MVP awards and three league MVP awards and earned 12 All-Star and nine All-NBA first-team selections in 13 seasons.

Picture-perfect

On this date in 1998, Bobby Boucher showed up at halftime and the Mud Dogs won the Bourbon Bowl. pic.twitter.com/8dYXBxS3IL — ESPN (@espn) November 6, 2017