What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 11/1/17
- Houston Texans defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney posted a video on social media of him wearing a prison inmate costume at the team’s Halloween party, supposedly in response to Texans owner Bob McNair referring to NFL players as “inmates” in response to protests during the national anthem. Through a team spokesperson, Clowney later clarified that there “was no hidden meaning behind his Halloween costume” and that the costume “was just that — a costume at a Halloween party.”
- The Cleveland Browns were back it again with getting in their own way. In an amazing display of the franchise’s ability to mess up anything good coming its way, the Browns reportedly lost out on a deal to secure Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback A.J. McCarron because they didn’t call it in on time. The Bengals held up their end of the bargain, but, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed, Cleveland called after the NFL’s 4 p.m. trade deadline and the league rejected the Browns’ protest, so Cleveland lost out on another possible starting quarterback.
- The first College Football Playoff rankings were released, and surprise, surprise, for the first time since 1983, Georgia is considered the No. 1 team in the country. Well, again, that’s according to the CFP committee, not The Associated Press, which has Alabama ranked ahead of its SEC foe. As it stands, the playoff is currently Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame (which lost to Georgia on Sept. 9) and defending national champion Clemson.
On Nov. 1, 1996, Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Allen Iverson made his NBA debut against the Milwaukee Bucks. The future Hall of Famer dropped 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting, dished out six assists and had one steal. Despite a 111-103 loss, Iverson set a team record for most points in a career debut, a milestone that hasn’t been surpassed in more than 20 years.