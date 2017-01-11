Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 1/11/17

    Brandon Watkins #20 of the West Virginia Mountaineers dunks the ball in the second half against the Baylor Bears at the WVU Coliseum on January 10, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    West Virginia basketball came for Baylor and that No. 1 spot on Tuesday night, taking the Bears to the shed and dealing them a 89-68 loss. Baylor will only get to enjoy its top-ranked status for one week. The No. 10 Mountaineers were led by senior forward Nathan Adrian, who scored a career-high 22 points and helped force the Bears into a season-high 29 turnovers. With Baylor’s defeat, fifth-ranked Gonzaga (15-0) is now the lone unbeaten team in Division I.

    The first footage of Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson is here, and, oh no.

    Is this 17-year-old Cass Technical High School senior Detroit’s next Olympian?

    The Women’s March on Washington announces celebrity lineup, including America Ferrera, Cher, Julianne Moore, Uzo Aduba, Scarlett Johansson and more.

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

