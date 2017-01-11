What Had Happened Was: 1/11/17

Brandon Watkins #20 of the West Virginia Mountaineers dunks the ball in the second half against the Baylor Bears at the WVU Coliseum on January 10, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia.

West Virginia basketball came for Baylor and that No. 1 spot on Tuesday night, taking the Bears to the shed and dealing them a 89-68 loss. Baylor will only get to enjoy its top-ranked status for one week. The No. 10 Mountaineers were led by senior forward Nathan Adrian, who scored a career-high 22 points and helped force the Bears into a season-high 29 turnovers. With Baylor’s defeat, fifth-ranked Gonzaga (15-0) is now the lone unbeaten team in Division I.

No. 1-and-done? Newly top-ranked Baylor likely won't stay there for long, as No. 10 West Virginia routs the Bears 89-68 in Morgantown. pic.twitter.com/lMg5FIfGFB — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2017

Solange being interviewed by Beyoncé is the best thing you'll read today. https://t.co/aM1CyKvTHF pic.twitter.com/cutAqoJ3Xg — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 10, 2017

Obama is going to be MY president pic.twitter.com/qow6oRqcyA — Lò² 👑 (@ImSo_GLaurieous) January 11, 2017

When Barack said Michelle's full name tho #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/O0uHgbhTvg — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 11, 2017

"Hey Donald: Urine my thoughts and .." pic.twitter.com/4JFnbMaS71 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 11, 2017

POTUS breaks down in tears when talking about FLOTUS: "You've not only been my wife and mother of my children, you've been my best friend." pic.twitter.com/7QCDjPWDFk — ABC News (@ABC) January 11, 2017

One of my greatest experiences pic.twitter.com/MiuGPv5Iin — Kawhi Leonard (@kawhileonard) January 13, 2015

The first footage of Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson is here, and, oh no.

Is this 17-year-old Cass Technical High School senior Detroit’s next Olympian?

The Women’s March on Washington announces celebrity lineup, including America Ferrera, Cher, Julianne Moore, Uzo Aduba, Scarlett Johansson and more.

ref: heads or tails

shawn oakman: we'll take the ball

ref: heads or tails pic.twitter.com/jEXIHLJsbs — jack zarnik (@jackzarnik_) January 10, 2017

Meek Mill shares video of himself falling while leaving his mother’s house 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M4ZDVxX57b — Rap-Up (@RapUp) January 10, 2017

Keep this man Away from your team pic.twitter.com/Swq3Vw90SF — Meechie Migo (@mynameisFACE) January 10, 2017

BREAKING: Jury sentences Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to death. https://t.co/g8BTBNxElS pic.twitter.com/PlQrtSvVbn — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2017

had this on my camera roll… here's Warrick at the presentation of Deshaun's H4H home. Deshaun in black sweatshirt. pic.twitter.com/lIXqKovRr1 — David Hale (@DavidHaleESPN) December 14, 2016