Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 1/11/17
GAME. BLOUSES.
West Virginia basketball came for Baylor and that No. 1 spot on Tuesday night, taking the Bears to the shed and dealing them a 89-68 loss. Baylor will only get to enjoy its top-ranked status for one week. The No. 10 Mountaineers were led by senior forward Nathan Adrian, who scored a career-high 22 points and helped force the Bears into a season-high 29 turnovers. With Baylor’s defeat, fifth-ranked Gonzaga (15-0) is now the lone unbeaten team in Division I.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
The first footage of Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson is here, and, oh no.
Is this 17-year-old Cass Technical High School senior Detroit’s next Olympian?
The Women’s March on Washington announces celebrity lineup, including America Ferrera, Cher, Julianne Moore, Uzo Aduba, Scarlett Johansson and more.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. FIGHT CLUB
2. THE JOKES WRITE THEMSELVES
3. YOU KNOW HE’S NO GOOD