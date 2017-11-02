What Had Happened Was: 11/2/17

The Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The Houston Astros clinched their first World Series title in franchise history with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 on Wednesday. The Astros scored all five of their runs off Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish in the first two innings of the game, including a two-run homer to center field in the second by Houston outfielder George Springer. With the blast, his fifth of the series, Springer matched the mark, set by Reggie Jackson in 1977 and tied by Chase Utley in 2009, for most in a single World Series. Springer was presented with the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player Award after hitting .379 (11 for 29) and a World Series record eight extra-base hits.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL, the league announced Wednesday. Gordon had been suspended indefinitely from the NFL, without pay, since September 2016 for violating the league's substance abuse policy multiple times. The 26-year-old wide receiver, who in 2013 caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in just 14 games, has not played in a game since Dec. 21, 2o14. Effective immediately, the NFL will allow Gordon to rejoin the Browns to attend team meetings and participate in conditioning and individual workouts. Starting on Nov. 27, he'll be eligible to be activated by the team with the potential of playing in Cleveland's final five games of the 2017 season.

Papa John's CEO John Schnatter criticized the protests during the national anthem at NFL games on a post-earnings conference call. "The NFL has hurt us," said Schnatter, the founder of the company that serves as one of the league's most recognized sponsors. "We are disappointed the NFL and its leadership did not resolve this." Papa John's president and chief operating officer Steve Ritchie also identified the NFL as the main reason for the company's decline in sales, adding that "we expect it to persist unless a solution is put in place." In response to the ongoing protests by the league's players, Papa John's has removed the NFL shield, or "official sponsor" label, from its television ads that appear during games. The topic of the NFL came up a reported 40 times on Wednesday's conference call.

Top three tweets

1. WHY THEY DO I.T. LIKE THAT!?! 😂😂😂

This was one of our Best Costume winners on #TheJump today: @Isaiah_Thomas as Eazy-E pic.twitter.com/ar4EXACDCL — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 31, 2017

Cruisin down the street wishing I was 6’4 https://t.co/FGOpwER6I2 — Donny Berger (@scanty617) November 1, 2017

2. 👀👀👀

Astros in 7 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 1, 2017

3. REST IN PARADISE, SWEETNESS!

18 years ago today, Heaven needed an Angel & God sent for you. Today, we celebrate your life @walterpayton. 🙏 #RIPSweetness pic.twitter.com/9YkMjtJVaS — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) November 1, 2017

ICYMI

Hey, Papa John's, there are more important things than cheese and dough. @Foxworth24 explains: pic.twitter.com/K88KKbf7Ma — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) November 1, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Nov. 2, 1974, the Milwaukee Brewers traded outfielder Dave May and a minor leaguer to be named later to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for 40-year-old slugger Hank Aaron, who spent the first 12 years of his major league baseball career in Milwaukee before the Braves franchise relocated to Atlanta in 1966. While playing in Japan in the offseason, Aaron received the news of the trade on a phone call from Bud Selig, who was then the president of the Brewers. “When Bud Selig called me, I was too sleepy to get all the details …,” Aaron told The New York Times. “All I know is that I’m happy to be going back home. This is the first time I’ve ever been traded. If I was being traded to a city like Chicago or Philadelphia, I’d frown on it. But I’m going back to Milwaukee … I’m going back home.” Aaron spent the final two seasons of his 23-year career in Milwaukee.

