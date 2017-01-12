Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 1/12/17

    Th offense of the San Diego Chargers in huddle against the Kansas City Chiefs en route to the Chargers 37-27 loss to the Chiefs during the 1st half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California. Donald Miralle/Getty Images
    In two years, Los Angeles has gained two NFL franchises. The Rams returned last season, and the San Diego Chargers are picking up their bags and making the two-hour trek north for next season, as well. The team has yet to announce where it will play the next two seasons or even who will fill the seats, considering the amount of bridges just burned. (Editor’s note: ProFootballTalk reported late Wednesday night that the Chargers may play at the StubHub Center, the home of Major League Soccer’s L.A. Galaxy, for the next two seasons.)

    The team tried to quell the frustration by asking its fans to continue voting for defensive end Joey Bosa for Rookie of the Year. Needless to say, it did not make the situation better.

    Married to the Mob streetwear founder Leah McSweeney tried painting a negative picture of Saturday Night Live comedian Michael Che, and it didn’t go well. He brought several screenshots as receipts to disprove her statements.

    Ben Carson’s top adviser has offered to pay Talladega College’s expenses so the school can perform at the presidential inauguration.

    The Orlando Police Department is helping raise funds for Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, who was killed in the line of duty.

    Congress is feuding over a teen’s controversial painting that dramatizes events in Ferguson, Missouri.

