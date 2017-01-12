What Had Happened Was: 1/12/17

Th offense of the San Diego Chargers in huddle against the Kansas City Chiefs en route to the Chargers 37-27 loss to the Chiefs during the 1st half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California.

GAME. BLOUSES.

In two years, Los Angeles has gained two NFL franchises. The Rams returned last season, and the San Diego Chargers are picking up their bags and making the two-hour trek north for next season, as well. The team has yet to announce where it will play the next two seasons or even who will fill the seats, considering the amount of bridges just burned . (Editor’s note: ProFootballTalk reported late Wednesday night that the Chargers may play at the StubHub Center, the home of Major League Soccer’s L.A. Galaxy, for the next two seasons.)

The team tried to quell the frustration by asking its fans to continue voting for defensive end Joey Bosa for Rookie of the Year. Needless to say, it did not make the situation better.

Chargers set to announce they now are moving to Los Angeles, league sources tell ESPN…. https://t.co/eugPYGUBEd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

BREAKING: The San Diego Chargers plan to announce as early as Thursday that they are moving to Los Angeles. https://t.co/RBxZwHZSWc pic.twitter.com/Q02VAc9hFN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2017

The Chargers are a bad franchise. Dean Spanos is a bad owner. And still it hurts like hell that they're leaving. Irrationality of sports. — Lee Jenkins (@SI_LeeJenkins) January 12, 2017

Two groups the Chargers can't win over: 1. The vast majority of Angelenos already hooked on another team 2. The fan base they just burned — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) January 12, 2017

BLESSINGS

Twins separated at birth in China, then adopted by different American families, reunited for first time in person. https://t.co/WKJsVAAgX3 pic.twitter.com/ZBJ3B15eQL — ABC News (@ABC) January 11, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

It was fun to have 4-year-old Daliyah Marie Arana of Gainesville, GA as "Librarian For The Day." She's already read more than a 1,000 books. pic.twitter.com/MQfwlUrakO — Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) January 11, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Married to the Mob streetwear founder Leah McSweeney tried painting a negative picture of Saturday Night Live comedian Michael Che, and it didn’t go well. He brought several screenshots as receipts to disprove her statements.

Ben Carson’s top adviser has offered to pay Talladega College’s expenses so the school can perform at the presidential inauguration.

The Orlando Police Department is helping raise funds for Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, who was killed in the line of duty.

Congress is feuding over a teen’s controversial painting that dramatizes events in Ferguson, Missouri.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. NEVER CHANGE, TRACEE

This was 1 of my fave books as a kid🐛 unlock 500 books for kids in need by sharing this tweet! #MagicofStorytelling pic.twitter.com/YP0cnzXxGU — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) January 11, 2017

2. IT AIN’T THAT KIND OF PARTY

Black mommas literally don't let you miss class for nothing 😂 https://t.co/gn7gfq4QdH — BigBallerJahJahBank$ (@_jahblessem) January 11, 2017

Sasha Obama stayed in D.C. because she has an exam at school tomorrow, a White House official tells CBS News https://t.co/8vqKRurQHX pic.twitter.com/H1Hu1rpG2V — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 11, 2017

3. SHEDS SINGLE THUG TEAR

When now only your lambo is blue pic.twitter.com/Y8RZU4fadK — Better than Mcgloin (@ThatCaliSigma) January 11, 2017

ICYMI

Florida teen who allegedly faked being doctor has been indicted in Va. for trying to illegally buy a $35K Jaguar https://t.co/rjWigRCAg2 pic.twitter.com/KxDsABuuiJ — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) January 11, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Goodbye @BarackObama, thanks for letting me skate in the House. pic.twitter.com/MmSkSK95AL — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) January 11, 2017