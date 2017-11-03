What Had Happened Was: 11/3/17

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans is sacked by defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson #91 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

Days after nearly leading the Houston Texans to a thrilling victory over the Seattle Seahawks , Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the remainder of season after tearing the ACL in his right knee. The injury occurred after Watson either tripped or fell during the middle of practice on a grass field on Thursday. Watson, who is tied for the league lead in touchdowns (19) and has the most touchdowns for a player’s first seven career games, will have season-ending surgery. The Texans will start Tom Savage on Sunday and signed former Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin, who played for head coach Bill O’Brien at Penn State, to back up Savage.

Both Pizza Hut and Papa John's only saw a 1 percent rise in their third-quarter reports. Papa John's owner John Schnatter blamed the lack of growth on the player protests occurring in the NFL, and the company lost $70 million the day after his comments. Greg Creed, CEO of Yum Brands, which owns Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and KFC, said on his quarterly earnings call "We're not seeing any impact from any of that." Papa John's stands to lose more in the coming days as folks have begun digging into the company, finding out that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who is vehemently opposed to the protest, owns more than 100 restaurant franchises.

For the second time this year, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig's houses was burglarized. While the outfielder was at Dodger Stadium for Game 7 of the World Series, police officers were dispatched to his Encino, California, home because the burglary alarm went off. An estimate for the cost of what was stolen has not yet been given, but a neighbor kept Puig's two German shepherds at his residence after they escaped. Puig's Sherman Oaks, California, home was burglarized earlier this year to the tune of $170,000 in jewelry and miscellaneous items while the Cuban was at spring training in Arizona.

Top three tweets

1. YOU GOTTA DO WHAT YOU GOTTA DO

Well if Doc gets thrown out tonight, you know why. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fUHjQgadO3 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 2, 2017

2. THIS IS WHY PEOPLE DON’T DESERVE NICE THINGS

Crazy to think about now, but a few weeks ago, some Houston fans said they would accept this fate…(THX @Jacob_Berger22!) pic.twitter.com/2r3RmDEYzf — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) November 2, 2017

3. DOWN ON HIS LUCK

Beth, My injuries are worse than anticipated and I shall miss the remainder of the war. My heart aches as much as my shoulder, and I pray we elect new leaders prior to the next conflict. -Andrew pic.twitter.com/rwzeivLQJX — Andrew Luck (@FauxAndyLuck) November 2, 2017

ICYMI

https://t.co/vsSwIIKwHf Had the pleasure of being interviewed by @MarcJSpearsESPN

Peep it! — Sarunas J Jackson (@RoneJae) November 2, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Nov. 3, 1987, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was born. Kaepernick started in Super Bowl XLVII and, in 2016, engineered protests in across multiple sports aimed at police brutality and racial inequality. He led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013 and the NFC Championship in 2014 and has not been on an NFL roster since he opted out of his contract in March.

Picture-perfect

I know you'll come back stronger from this. Prayers up @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/Z8FHhpgYnW — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 2, 2017