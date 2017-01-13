Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 1/13/17

Oh, you don’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
    Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. AP Photo/Seth Wenig
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Anthony Lynn, the former Buffalo Bills interim head coach and offensive coordinator, may finally get his chance to be an NFL head coach. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson reported Thursday that a deal between Lynn and the recently relocated Los Angeles Chargers was “unofficial, but in the works.”

    It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for the Chargers franchise, as owner Dean Spanos announced his decision to move the team to L.A. on Wednesday. Now, Spanos may have just turned around and hired the team’s 16th — and first African-American — head coach.

    Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph just became the Denver Broncos’ new head coach on Wednesday, and with the hire of Lynn, that’s two black coaches in one week. It brings the grand total of full-time, African-American NFL coaches to seven serving actively and 19 in the league’s history.

    Lynn, who in December made headlines for saying he was opposed to the Rooney Rule because he felt teams took advantage of loopholes and did the bare minimum to meet the requirement of seriously considering minority candidates, beat out five other coaches. Los Angeles also looked at former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, who the Bills hired to fill their head coaching vacancy, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith and Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

    BLESSINGS

    SOCIAL STATUS

    FOR THE CULTURE

    Columbus, Ohio, girl using spring break to raise water for Flint, Michigan.

    The U.S. Mint will be making 24-karat gold coins representing Lady Liberty as Asian-American, Hispanic-American and Indian-American.

    Happy birthday to Issa Rae!

    FX’s Atlanta return pushed to 2018 due to Han Solo movie.

    Treatment of black lawmakers becomes flashpoint of Sen. Jeff Sessions’ hearing.

    TOP THREE TWEETS

    1. NOT A GAME! NOT A GAME!

    2. FINALLY!

    3. WHAT WOULD WE DO WITHOUT YOU, TWITTER?

    ICYMI

    PICTURE PERFECT

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: Anthony Lynn Los Angeles Chargers NFL San Diego Chargers What Had Happened Was