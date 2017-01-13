What Had Happened Was: 1/13/17

Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Anthony Lynn, the former Buffalo Bills interim head coach and offensive coordinator, may finally get his chance to be an NFL head coach. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson reported Thursday that a deal between Lynn and the recently relocated Los Angeles Chargers was “unofficial, but in the works.”

It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for the Chargers franchise, as owner Dean Spanos announced his decision to move the team to L.A. on Wednesday. Now, Spanos may have just turned around and hired the team’s 16th — and first African-American — head coach.

Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph just became the Denver Broncos’ new head coach on Wednesday, and with the hire of Lynn, that’s two black coaches in one week. It brings the grand total of full-time, African-American NFL coaches to seven serving actively and 19 in the league’s history.

Lynn, who in December made headlines for saying he was opposed to the Rooney Rule because he felt teams took advantage of loopholes and did the bare minimum to meet the requirement of seriously considering minority candidates, beat out five other coaches. Los Angeles also looked at former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, who the Bills hired to fill their head coaching vacancy, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith and Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

BLESSINGS

U.S. Mint and Treasury unveil new gold coin that portrays Lady Liberty as a woman of color for the first time. https://t.co/AXO18JILXJ pic.twitter.com/ypqZHLptq5 — ABC News (@ABC) January 13, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

FOR THE CULTURE

Columbus, Ohio, girl using spring break to raise water for Flint, Michigan.

The U.S. Mint will be making 24-karat gold coins representing Lady Liberty as Asian-American, Hispanic-American and Indian-American.

Happy birthday to Issa Rae!

FX’s Atlanta return pushed to 2018 due to Han Solo movie.

Treatment of black lawmakers becomes flashpoint of Sen. Jeff Sessions’ hearing.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. NOT A GAME! NOT A GAME!

"You supposed to skip practice not the actual game" pic.twitter.com/z3ketkayEI — 🔫 No Scopediddly™ (@UnoCincoUno) January 13, 2017

2. FINALLY!

After 13 years Aaliyah's Ultimate hits is finally available for download on iTunes pic.twitter.com/sfeBbAOqUv — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) January 12, 2017

3. WHAT WOULD WE DO WITHOUT YOU, TWITTER?

Today has been an amazing day on twitter. pic.twitter.com/JXU5atKSwK — J (@TravusHertl) January 12, 2017

ICYMI

👑👑 Double Take 👑👑 (had to pay homage to the Queen post Globes) pic.twitter.com/Irmk4hgTIQ — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) January 13, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

JUST IN: Pres. Obama surprises an emotional VP Biden with nation's highest civilian honor, Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction. pic.twitter.com/dCXPF1scBy — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2017