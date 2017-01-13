Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 1/13/17
Anthony Lynn, the former Buffalo Bills interim head coach and offensive coordinator, may finally get his chance to be an NFL head coach. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson reported Thursday that a deal between Lynn and the recently relocated Los Angeles Chargers was “unofficial, but in the works.”
It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for the Chargers franchise, as owner Dean Spanos announced his decision to move the team to L.A. on Wednesday. Now, Spanos may have just turned around and hired the team’s 16th — and first African-American — head coach.
Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph just became the Denver Broncos’ new head coach on Wednesday, and with the hire of Lynn, that’s two black coaches in one week. It brings the grand total of full-time, African-American NFL coaches to seven serving actively and 19 in the league’s history.
Lynn, who in December made headlines for saying he was opposed to the Rooney Rule because he felt teams took advantage of loopholes and did the bare minimum to meet the requirement of seriously considering minority candidates, beat out five other coaches. Los Angeles also looked at former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, who the Bills hired to fill their head coaching vacancy, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith and Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
Tomorrow I've bought the 8pm showing of #hiddenfigures the rave Baldwin hills. If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can't afford it have them come. It's first come first served. My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I'm honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend Pass the word.
FOR THE CULTURE
Columbus, Ohio, girl using spring break to raise water for Flint, Michigan.
The U.S. Mint will be making 24-karat gold coins representing Lady Liberty as Asian-American, Hispanic-American and Indian-American.
Happy birthday to Issa Rae!
FX’s Atlanta return pushed to 2018 due to Han Solo movie.
Treatment of black lawmakers becomes flashpoint of Sen. Jeff Sessions’ hearing.
