What Had Happened Was: 11/6/17

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets shoots a lay up in the second half defended by Alec Burks #10 of the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center on November 05, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden scored a career-high 56 points on 19-of-25 shooting in the team’s 137-110 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan (1986-87) to score at least 55 points on 25 or fewer field goals and to shoot at least 75 percent in a 50-point game. Harden, who dished out 13 assists, also joins Russell Westbrook (2016-17), Tony Parker (2008-09) and Jordan (1992-93) as the only players since the 1983-84 season to score at least 55 points and have 10 assists in the same game.

Easily the most exciting part of the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game was the fight between Bengals wideout A.J. Green and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Both players were ejected for their respective roles in the fight, which turned into a sideline-clearing brawl. With less than 30 seconds to play in the first half, Green put his left arm on Ramsey's right shoulder, Ramsey then pushed Green to the ground, and Green put Ramsey into a headlock and tossed him onto the ground, where Green began to punch Ramsey multiple times. The Jaguars went on to win 23-7.

Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney said star forward Jozy Altidore was "ambushed" by several New York Red Bulls players in the tunnel on his way back to the locker room for halftime of the team's playoff match on Sunday. Earlier in the game, Altidore got into it with Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams and was given a yellow card for the incident. Said Altidore: "He tried to come and get at me from behind, choked and pushed me. And he found out the hard way that he shouldn't do something like that." Toronto FC lost 1-0 but still advanced to the Eastern Conference finals.

Top three tweets

1. THE U BACK

mIAmi cAnT DOmInaTe teAmS pic.twitter.com/4muDdeFllT — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 5, 2017

2. THROW IN THE TOWEL

Just in case anybody missed the final score of this game… pic.twitter.com/MuiUxSn8HS — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) November 5, 2017

3. DANCE, DANCE

Cole Beasley breaks out spirit fingers!!! pic.twitter.com/Pta6ouCkus — Martenzie Johnson (@Martenzie) November 5, 2017

ICYMI

🙌🏿 Today was salute Joe Gilliam, the first African-American to start an opening-day game in the NFLhttps://t.co/OXBpvyalfv — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) November 5, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Nov. 6, 1989, U.S. men’s national team forward Jozy Altidore was born in Livingston, New Jersey. Altidore has scored 41 goals as a member of the men’s national team, third most in team history, and has been a member of three different qualifying teams for the FIFA World Cup (2010, 2014 and 2018). Altidore also has 59 career Major League Soccer goals and 20 assists in 125 regular-season and postseason appearances.

Picture-perfect

Quick Popovich reaction… basketball not important after what occurred today in Texas #Spurs pic.twitter.com/8Iu7iWNJGy — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) November 6, 2017