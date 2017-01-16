Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 1/16/17
Oh, you don’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Well, the NFL finally provided fans with not one, but two entertaining playoff games on Sunday. It only took six appetizers to get to some semblance of a fully satisfying main course.
The first was the NFC divisional game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, in which quarterback Aaron Rodgers received 35 seconds on the clock, managed not to fumble the ball when Cowboys safety Jeff Heath hit him on a blindside sack, and then converted a 3rd and 20 with three seconds remaining to set up kicker Mason Crosby’s game winner as time expired.
In Kansas City, Missouri, the Pittsburgh Steelers needed a playoff-record six field goals to escape Arrowhead Stadium with a victory and advance to the AFC Championship game, in which they’ll face the New England Patriots. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce let reporters know after the game that he was disgusted with the officiating, especially the holding call that took two points off the board for Kansas City in the final minutes of the game.
Exclusive interview: Attorney General Loretta Lynch says police issues are this era’s civil rights struggle.
The show in which Joseph Fiennes plays Michael Jackson has been pulled following a backlash.
Queen Latifah confirms that a Living Single reboot is in the works.
Seventy-two percent of U.S. police officers do not believe that officers who consistently do a poor job are held accountable.
People across the United States are raising money for girls to see Hidden Figures.
Women’s March on Washington set to be one of America’s largest protests.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. NOT ALWAYS DAD JOKES
2. I CAN SEE CLEARLY NOW
3. THOUGHT YOU WERE GETTING A HUG