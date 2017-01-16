What Had Happened Was: 1/16/17

The Green Bay Packers celebrate a 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Divisional Playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Well, the NFL finally provided fans with not one, but two entertaining playoff games on Sunday. It only took six appetizers to get to some semblance of a fully satisfying main course.

The first was the NFC divisional game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, in which quarterback Aaron Rodgers received 35 seconds on the clock, managed not to fumble the ball when Cowboys safety Jeff Heath hit him on a blindside sack, and then converted a 3rd and 20 with three seconds remaining to set up kicker Mason Crosby’s game winner as time expired.

Zeke hitting the 🅱️ button https://t.co/NHtxnYaLmq — tOSURecruiting (@tOSURecruiting) January 16, 2017

In Kansas City, Missouri, the Pittsburgh Steelers needed a playoff-record six field goals to escape Arrowhead Stadium with a victory and advance to the AFC Championship game, in which they’ll face the New England Patriots. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce let reporters know after the game that he was disgusted with the officiating, especially the holding call that took two points off the board for Kansas City in the final minutes of the game.

Steelers take down the Chiefs 18-16! pic.twitter.com/vvwTMA1mQd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2017

Travis Kelce on the final drive and holding call on Eric Fisher #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #Steelers pic.twitter.com/zGJTiUSn7e — Jonathan Deutsch (@wibwJonathan) January 16, 2017

BLESSINGS

My uncle went to Japan and a man liked him so much he made him out of sushi pic.twitter.com/kAvDaR9icP — keep it classy (@odysseypeach) January 14, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

One thing that brings politicians from both sides of the aisle together—condemning Trump's attack on John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/PzRmKHYPDj — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 14, 2017

John Lewis is an American hero who has changed this country for the better with courage, sacrifice, and a lifelong commitment to justice. pic.twitter.com/SwUrU25sKU — SPLC (@splcenter) January 14, 2017

Congressman John Lewis book sales jumped 500,000% (Yes, 500K) after Donald Trump slammed him on Twitter .@thr https://t.co/jHaXcfMjBF — Andy Lewis (@andyblewis) January 15, 2017

Good time to read John Lewis' testimony at a fed hearing after being beaten while marching for voting rights in 1965 https://t.co/sQoolSddJB pic.twitter.com/PA0qoQYc6j — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 14, 2017

Donald Trump says John Lewis is all talk. Here's a picture of John Lewis being beaten by a state trooper on "Bloody Sunday" in 1965. pic.twitter.com/yi81OktNhW — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 14, 2017

Trump says John Lewis is all "talk, talk, talk." He has been fighting longer than many of us have been alive. pic.twitter.com/4FpglcfAcz — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 14, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Exclusive interview: Attorney General Loretta Lynch says police issues are this era’s civil rights struggle.

The show in which Joseph Fiennes plays Michael Jackson has been pulled following a backlash.

Queen Latifah confirms that a Living Single reboot is in the works.

Seventy-two percent of U.S. police officers do not believe that officers who consistently do a poor job are held accountable.

People across the United States are raising money for girls to see Hidden Figures.

Women’s March on Washington set to be one of America’s largest protests.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. NOT ALWAYS DAD JOKES

2. I CAN SEE CLEARLY NOW

What I see without my glasses vs with them pic.twitter.com/W5gyDfr3mZ — Tony. (@SoLyrical) January 15, 2017

3. THOUGHT YOU WERE GETTING A HUG

"Where my hug at ??" pic.twitter.com/T2Pe1xeiAQ — Marcus Graham (@Yaboy_Skeete) January 16, 2017

ICYMI

NEW VIDEO: Evanston police stop man suspected of stealing car that turned out to be his own https://t.co/9cRYfbOzrG pic.twitter.com/oIEt413It2 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) January 13, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT