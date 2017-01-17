What Had Happened Was: 1/17/17

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry celebrates a score against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

In round two between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers this season, the Warriors jumped on the Cavs early and beat them into the ground in a convincing 126-91 victory. LeBron James’ bad acting showed up (although, one could argue it was great acting since Draymond Green picked up the flagrant 1 foul), the Warriors’ big three each posted more the 20 points and, now, Warriors fans can take a deep sigh of relief after the Christmas Day debacle from last month.

The two worst plus/minus showings of LeBron James's career…

-34 vs. Warriors on 1/18/2016

-32 vs. Warriors on 1/16/2017 pic.twitter.com/tR78rNQ2IZ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 17, 2017

Cavaliers were outscored by 32 points with LeBron James on the court, 2nd-worst of career (-34 vs Warriors last season) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2017

Steph, KD and Klay combined for more threes than the Cavs whole team tonight. pic.twitter.com/KMRwCaaFDk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2017

Warriors scored 34 fast break points in the first half, tying their season-high for fast break points in a game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 17, 2017

The Warriors have taken 1 free throw. LeBron is about to take the Cavalier's 14th — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 17, 2017

Twitter is so quick 😂 pic.twitter.com/u4h4xoy8TC — Francesca (@Fr3nchyRoCkks) January 17, 2017

"Hidden Figures" is the first movie with multiple female leads to remain No. 1 since 2011 https://t.co/V07ZSTTmzi pic.twitter.com/x3cOrR0HNK — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) January 16, 2017

Hidden Figures about black female mathematicians making 3x the $ of Ben Affleck, Scorsese films combined @PamelaDayM https://t.co/JZbLZhl2V7 — Janice Min (@janicemin) January 16, 2017

"Whites are not putting in a similar mass effort to reeducate themselves out of their racial ignorance" -MLK, WDWGFH #MLKDAY #ReclaimMLK pic.twitter.com/JPQhCtEFoq — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) January 16, 2017

How the assassination of MLK's mother was lost to history https://t.co/2xEZWnhtjS via @fusion — Media Democracy WIFP (@WIFP) January 16, 2017

After MLK was murdered, kids from across the country sent hundreds of letters to Coretta Scott King. pic.twitter.com/3tanzoZfqY — Jonathan (@jnthnwll) January 16, 2017

Most impactful was visiting the hotel where the great Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. died. His efforts can not be in vain. #MLKDay #PEACE #Love pic.twitter.com/T6J87qZqtu — Morris Chestnut (@Morris_Chestnut) January 16, 2017

Read the letter the FBI sent Martin Luther King Jr. to try to convince him to kill himself.

The FBI’s file on King is 17,000 pages. It excludes info from FBI wiretaps, which is set to be released in 2027.

The phrase “civil rights” has a long history.

Stunning photos showcase the bravery of the civil rights movement more than 50 years later.

Leaked audio attributed to Warren, Michigan, Mayor Jim Fouts compares black people to chimps.

How residents of Detroit’s most neglected communities help each other survive.

1. FLORIDA GOTTA GO

Massive alligator caught on video walking through nature reserve in southwestern Florida https://t.co/8P3FruClHT pic.twitter.com/HUha1qNEDI — ABC News (@ABC) January 16, 2017

2. YOU’RE WORRIED ABOUT THE WRONG THING

Wait lmaooo so age is the issue here??? https://t.co/0m3hsIR1dh — iRespectFemales (@BigGucci_Idz) January 16, 2017

'I’ve fallen in love with my aunt – but she's 37 and I’m 21' https://t.co/Uch81k59V2 pic.twitter.com/ApEpCQrpmM — Dear Deidre (@DearDeidre) January 6, 2017

3. WHY SO SHADY?

You come at the king, you best not miss. 👑 Stephen Curry #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/HbJe0mHsdM — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) January 17, 2017

Kids at a D.C. family shelter having fun on what used to be Malia and Sasha's playset at the White House. @POTUS and @FLOTUS donated it. pic.twitter.com/rdjr9VHJuG — darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) January 16, 2017

This picture is amazing. pic.twitter.com/ZxNbESrxt3 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 16, 2017

Happy Birthday to the one and only @msdebbieallen. You are a force of nature. The world is a better place with you in it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OzwvQeTlDp — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 16, 2017

Happy 58th birthday to the woman with one of the purest voices in the world. Sade Adu pic.twitter.com/l2Cg1Pd8vX — c (@chuuzus) January 16, 2017

Happy 38th Birthday to Aaliyah. pic.twitter.com/fgWGtQ8d5V — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) January 16, 2017