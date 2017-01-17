Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 1/17/17

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates a score against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    In round two between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers this season, the Warriors jumped on the Cavs early and beat them into the ground in a convincing 126-91 victory. LeBron James’ bad acting showed up (although, one could argue it was great acting since Draymond Green picked up the flagrant 1 foul), the Warriors’ big three each posted more the 20 points and, now, Warriors fans can take a deep sigh of relief after the Christmas Day debacle from last month.

    Read the letter the FBI sent Martin Luther King Jr. to try to convince him to kill himself.

    The FBI’s file on King is 17,000 pages. It excludes info from FBI wiretaps, which is set to be released in 2027.

    The phrase “civil rights” has a long history.

    Stunning photos showcase the bravery of the civil rights movement more than 50 years later.

    Leaked audio attributed to Warren, Michigan, Mayor Jim Fouts compares black people to chimps.

    How residents of Detroit’s most neglected communities help each other survive.

    1. FLORIDA GOTTA GO

    2. YOU’RE WORRIED ABOUT THE WRONG THING

    3. WHY SO SHADY?

