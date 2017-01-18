Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 1/18/17
The Miami Heat defeated the Houston Rockets, 109-103, on Tuesday night with a helping hand from just about everyone. Goran Dragic led the way with 21 points, Dion Waiters added 17, Hassan Whiteside had 14 points and 15 boards, and off the bench, Wayne Ellington finished with 18, while Tyler Johnson and James Johnson had 15 apiece.
And the Heat needed every man on deck to help out, because Rockets guard James Harden brought the heat with 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, his 13th triple-double of the season.
“I’m not Omar Mateen’s wife”: Newsy‘s Noor Tagouri talks about misrepresentation of Muslim women in media.
Harvard’s Crimson & Black: A Journal for Black Policy is looking for cool literary pieces to include in this year’s journal.
An appreciation of African-American culture during the Obama era.
President Barack Obama has commuted 1,385 sentences, the most of any president in history.
Morehouse College to part ways with President John Wilson.
Discussion over: Nelly was bigger than Drake.
Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil to produce White Men Can’t Jump remake.
