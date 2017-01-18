What Had Happened Was: 1/18/17

Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Miami Heat goes for the dunk during the game against the Houston Rockets on January 17, 2017 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

GAME. BLOUSES.

The Miami Heat defeated the Houston Rockets, 109-103, on Tuesday night with a helping hand from just about everyone. Goran Dragic led the way with 21 points, Dion Waiters added 17, Hassan Whiteside had 14 points and 15 boards, and off the bench, Wayne Ellington finished with 18, while Tyler Johnson and James Johnson had 15 apiece.

And the Heat needed every man on deck to help out, because Rockets guard James Harden brought the heat with 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, his 13th triple-double of the season.

James Harden: 13th triple-double of season Before this season Rockets CAREER record for triple-doubles was 14 (Hakeem Olajuwon) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 18, 2017

BLESSINGS

Perfectly-Timed, PBS Announces First Documentary Bio of John Lewis, 'Get in the Way,' Premiering Feb. 10 (Trailer) https://t.co/RZjJ9iwSOU pic.twitter.com/1qABlOug6s — Shadow And Act (@shadowandact) January 17, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

#OnThisDay in 1942 Muhammad Ali, heavy-weight boxing champion, is born in Louisville, KY. His gloves in our collection. #APeoplesJourney pic.twitter.com/Zfq4lyxusy — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) January 17, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

“I’m not Omar Mateen’s wife”: Newsy‘s Noor Tagouri talks about misrepresentation of Muslim women in media.

Harvard’s Crimson & Black: A Journal for Black Policy is looking for cool literary pieces to include in this year’s journal.

An appreciation of African-American culture during the Obama era.

President Barack Obama has commuted 1,385 sentences, the most of any president in history.

Morehouse College to part ways with President John Wilson.

Discussion over: Nelly was bigger than Drake.

Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil to produce White Men Can’t Jump remake.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. YOU BETTER SING FOR OUR FAVE

In honor of Betty White turning 95 today and starring in my favorite show of all time!! The Golden Girls 😍😘😍🎉🎈 pic.twitter.com/tZkUapbMj5 — ✨Lady 👑 Cocoa✨ (@Tiny_Tae) January 17, 2017

2. NO HIT IS SAFE

That's a great early 2000s R&B hit song you have there… it would be a shame if somebody… sampled it… pic.twitter.com/sKVDOr0nYf — Kervan (@1kervan) January 17, 2017

3. STOP PLAYING YOURSELVES

Maybe a scrimmage RT "@MikeHeadIyy my momma says I kinda look like the Game what yall think? 😭🤔" pic.twitter.com/gW7sJEzvlc — Pr (@prthegreat609) January 17, 2017

ICYMI

ICYMI: Dexter Fowler gave Barack Obama these custom Jordans in a special box yesterday pic.twitter.com/Yf6U8uJ1kE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 17, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Today in 1992 Juice opens in theaters pic.twitter.com/Tisn3OOvTB — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) January 17, 2017