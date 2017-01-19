Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 1/19/17

Oh, you don’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder point in different directions after the ball went out of bounds at ORACLE Arena on January 18, 2017 in Oakland, California.
    Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder point in different directions after the ball went out of bounds at ORACLE Arena on January 18, 2017 in Oakland, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    It’s now 2-0 in the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook rivalry, and the games haven’t even been close. Wednesday night’s game ended in a 121-100 rout by Durant and Golden State, while the first game, back in November, was another Warriors blowout victory, 122-96. The last two games of this regular-season series will be played in Oklahoma City, where hopefully the Thunder can make it a slightly closer final result. This doesn’t mean the game lacked for interest, however.

    BLESSINGS

    SOCIAL STATUS

    FOR THE CULTURE

    Chicago cop charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of Jose Nieves.

    Feds seek to indict Eric Garner chokehold cop before Donald Trump takes presidential office.

    Sammy Davis Jr. biopic aligns with estate, moves forward with producers Lionel Richie and Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

    Oklahoma State University students celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day in blackface.

    A black female astrophysicist explains why Hidden Figures isn’t just about history.

    TOP THREE TWEETS

    1. PLEASE LET THIS BE A THING

    (Editor’s note: It isn’t.)

    2. WHY YOU ALWAYS LYIN’? BEYOND > TOBY KEITH

    3. THAT REGIONAL SLANG

    ICYMI

    PICTURE PERFECT

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook What Had Happened Was