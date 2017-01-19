Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 1/19/17
Oh, you don’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
It’s now 2-0 in the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook rivalry, and the games haven’t even been close. Wednesday night’s game ended in a 121-100 rout by Durant and Golden State, while the first game, back in November, was another Warriors blowout victory, 122-96. The last two games of this regular-season series will be played in Oklahoma City, where hopefully the Thunder can make it a slightly closer final result. This doesn’t mean the game lacked for interest, however.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Chicago cop charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of Jose Nieves.
Feds seek to indict Eric Garner chokehold cop before Donald Trump takes presidential office.
Sammy Davis Jr. biopic aligns with estate, moves forward with producers Lionel Richie and Lorenzo di Bonaventura.
Oklahoma State University students celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day in blackface.
A black female astrophysicist explains why Hidden Figures isn’t just about history.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. PLEASE LET THIS BE A THING
(Editor’s note: It isn’t.)
2. WHY YOU ALWAYS LYIN’? BEYOND > TOBY KEITH
3. THAT REGIONAL SLANG