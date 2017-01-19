What Had Happened Was: 1/19/17

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder point in different directions after the ball went out of bounds at ORACLE Arena on January 18, 2017 in Oakland, California.

GAME. BLOUSES.

It’s now 2-0 in the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook rivalry, and the games haven’t even been close. Wednesday night’s game ended in a 121-100 rout by Durant and Golden State, while the first game, back in November, was another Warriors blowout victory, 122-96. The last two games of this regular-season series will be played in Oklahoma City, where hopefully the Thunder can make it a slightly closer final result. This doesn’t mean the game lacked for interest, however.

Zaza Pachulia stands over Russell Westbrook after foul pic.twitter.com/caGf2E0CoF — Wobsell Perezbrook (@World_Wide_Wob) January 19, 2017

Uh Russ… you can’t… you can’t do that pic.twitter.com/SneOoW180s — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 19, 2017

BLESSINGS

Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House. pic.twitter.com/uaAn6j8Ygy — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

59 Years Ago Today: Willie O'Ree made history in his 1958 debut with the @NHLBruins. https://t.co/yC0YmfSJYW #NHL100 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 18, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Chicago cop charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of Jose Nieves.

Feds seek to indict Eric Garner chokehold cop before Donald Trump takes presidential office.

Sammy Davis Jr. biopic aligns with estate, moves forward with producers Lionel Richie and Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

Oklahoma State University students celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day in blackface.

A black female astrophysicist explains why Hidden Figures isn’t just about history.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. PLEASE LET THIS BE A THING

Breaking News: "The Office" returning to NBC. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017

(Editor’s note: It isn’t.)

2. WHY YOU ALWAYS LYIN’? BEYOND > TOBY KEITH

Look at Marc Lamont Hill's face when Kayleigh McEnany said that Toby Keith is a WAY better performer than Beyoncé 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/k5JBUJT4Hy — jazzy🌸 (@jazzyj022) January 17, 2017

3. THAT REGIONAL SLANG

"Oh naw moe cuz gon have to see me I stamp I'm not rockin my mova" pic.twitter.com/rODj99NyLD — ㅤㅤㅤ (@suttondef) January 18, 2017

ICYMI

This is one of the top 10 blackest things to ever happen in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/E60L0YgIIP — Micah Singleton (@MicahSingleton) January 15, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Behold, this gorgeous @KadirNelson cover. Right on time for an inauguration week that will change life for black families. Brava, @EBONYMag. pic.twitter.com/K7mRI8r4OG — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 18, 2017