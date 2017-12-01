What Had Happened Was: 12/1/17

Game. blouses.

We had not seen Tiger Woods play a competitive round of golf in 301 days , but on Thursday, in his first action back from his second-longest hiatus from the sport, Woods shot a 3-under-par 69 in the first round of the Hero World Challenge. This was his first score in the 60s since playing in the same tournament last year. Woods is now just 3 strokes behind leader Tommy Fleetwood and in a tie for eighth.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard LeBron James' "I Promise School" was unanimously approved by the Akron, Ohio, school board, and when asked about his charitable work, James said that "this is the most important thing I've ever done." Well, he added a few caveats: "Besides having three kids and marrying my wife, putting my mom in a position where she never has to worry about anything ever again for the rest of her life, this is right up there. Championships, MVPs, I mean, points, rebounds and assists, that stuff is, whatever." This fall, at-risk third- and fourth-graders in Akron Public Schools will be able to attend the "I Promise School" when the LeBron James Family Foundation opens its doors. James' entertainment company will also produce a documentary on the school's opening.

On this day in sports history

On Dec. 1, 1967, Philadelphia 76ers great Wilt Chamberlain set an unenviable record of 22 missed free throws in a game against the Seattle SuperSonics. The 76ers ultimately won the game, 133-109, but Chamberlain’s record stood unrivaled until Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan matched it on Nov. 30, 2015. And then the Detroit Pistons’ Andre Drummond usurped both men, missing 23 free throws on Jan. 20, 2016.

