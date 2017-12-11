Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 12/11/17

    Tom Savage #3 of the Houston Texans heads to the locker room in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Tim Warner/Getty Images
    • Tom Savage was planted into the turf by two San Francisco 49ers defenders, and as the Houston Texans quarterback lay on the ground he began to convulse. Officials stood over him, and he was assisted to the Texans’ sideline. He was cleared by the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant to go back into the Texans’ 26-16 loss to the 49ers, but a series later Savage was taken to the locker room and ultimately ruled out with a concussion.
    • Jaime Nared and Mercedes Russell lifted No. 11 Tennessee past No. 2 Texas, 82-75, on Sunday to give coach Holly Warlick her best win over a ranked opponent in her six seasons as women’s basketball coach. Previously unbeaten Texas is the highest-ranked team the Lady Vols have upended during Warlick’s tenure, surpassing last season’s victory over No. 3 Mississippi State. Members of the Lady Vols’ 1987, 1997 and 2007 national championship teams, who were honored in a halftime ceremony, watched the upset. Nared had 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Russell scored 15 and grabbed 12 rebounds.
    • The team everybody loves to hate finally lost this college basketball season. No. 1 Duke, which has survived a few close calls this season, finally ran into a comeback it couldn’t complete. Boston College toppled Duke, 89-84, for its first loss on Saturday. Ky Bowman finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists as the Eagles won their third straight game against the No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25. Jordan Chatman sealed the game with his four consecutive free throws with less than 20 seconds left.

    On this day in sports history

    On Dec. 11, 1981, Muhammad Ali fought his last career fight in Nassau, Bahamas, against 28-year-old Trevor Berbick. Ali was a month shy of his 40th birthday, and he lost the bout in a 10-round decision. Ali retired with a 56-5 record.

