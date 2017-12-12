What Had Happened Was: 12/12/17

Game. Blouses.

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball have reached an agreement to play overseas for Lithuanian club Prienu Vytautas, the team’s general manager/coach Virginijus Seskus and the Ball family’s agent, Harrison Gaines, confirmed to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. The two younger brothers of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball will both forgo their college educations to play pro ball in Europe on one-year deals before they’re eligible for the NBA. LiAngelo Ball, 19, recently withdrew from his freshman year at UCLA, where he was suspended from the basketball team indefinitely after a shoplifting incident during a team trip in China. In October, LaVar Ball pulled his youngest son, LaMelo, 16, out of Chino Hills High School during his junior year. A source told ESPN that the Ball brothers will each likely see 20 to 25 minutes a game in one of the two leagues that Vytautas competes in.

Matt Barnes announced his retirement from the NBA on his Instagram account on Monday, marking the end of the 37-year-old veteran forward's career. "Had a cool 15yr run!! Traveled the world met alota cool people, some will be brothers for the rest of my life!" Barnes wrote in the post. "BUT NOW…. You telling me I can dress like this for business meetings & make more money off the court than I made ON?? & spend more time with my kids??!!Ha… MEEEEE the one that wasn't suppose to be s— & ended up making it!! Let's Do it! Love me or HATE ME, I DID IT MY WAY!" Barnes had yet to play with a team this season despite being a part of the Golden State Warriors' 2017 NBA championship-winning team. In 14 NBA seasons, Barnes averaged 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds a game while playing for nine different teams.

On Dec. 12, 1968, Arthur Ashe became the first African-American to be ranked No. 1 by the United States Lawn Tennis Association. Earlier that year, Ashe emerged as the first African-American to the win the US Open, and he would later earn the same distinction at both the Australian Open in 1970 and Wimbledon in 1975. As the first African-American selected to compete with the U.S. Davis Cup team in 1963, Ashe also helped lead the country to five championships (1963, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1978). After his death in 1993 at the age of 49 from AIDS-related pneumonia, Ashe was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his societal contributions both on and off the tennis court.

