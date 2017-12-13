Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 12/13/17

Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on December 12, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
    By @InstantRHIplay

    Game. Blouses.

    • Kawhi Leonard made his season debut Tuesday night, scoring 13 points in the San Antonio Spurs’ 95-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Leonard, who has been sidelined since the preseason with right quadriceps tendinopathy, played 16 minutes in his first game since May 14. “I thought he was wonderful,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “He’s trying to get some rust off and that kind of thing. Obviously, he’s confident. He’s a heck of a player, and it was really frustrating for him to just start getting loose and have to come off the court.”
    • Devin Hester, the NFL’s career leader in non-offensive touchdowns, announced his retirement from the NFL via Twitter on Tuesday. Hester finished his career with 14 career punt returns for touchdowns, the most in NFL history, and five scores on kickoff returns. The 35-year-old made four Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro three times.
    • The New York Yankees may not be done making blockbuster trades. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that the Yankees have interest in the Baltimore Orioles’ Manny Machado. The Orioles are considering moving the third baseman back to shortstop in 2018 — if the team doesn’t shop him before Opening Day. Reportedly, Baltimore is not “shopping” Machado but keeping its ears peeled for trade proposals for the three-time All-Star, who will be eligible for free agency this time next year.

    Top three tweets

    1. WOW, LOOK AT ALL OF JAY’S HAIR 😂

    2. SERIOUSLY, YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP

    3. EVERYBODY WAS KUNG FU FIGHTING

    ICYMI

    On this day in sports history

    On Dec. 13, 1956, the Brooklyn Dodgers traded infielder Jackie Robinson to the rival New York Giants. Instead of reporting to his new team, Robinson decided to retire. With that, Robinson’s 10-year career in the majors came to an end. Robinson, who integrated baseball in 1947, becoming the first black player in the major leagues, retired with one World Series championship (1955), the 1947 National League Rookie of the Year Award and several other notable accolades.

    Picture-perfect

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: Baltimore Orioles Devin Hester Jackie Robinson Kawhi Leonard Manny Machado View All MLB New York Yankees San Antonio Spurs What Had Happened Was