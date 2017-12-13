What Had Happened Was: 12/13/17

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on December 12, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Game. Blouses.

Kawhi Leonard made his season debut Tuesday night, scoring 13 points in the San Antonio Spurs’ 95-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Leonard, who has been sidelined since the preseason with right quadriceps tendinopathy, played 16 minutes in his first game since May 14. “I thought he was wonderful,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “He’s trying to get some rust off and that kind of thing. Obviously, he’s confident. He’s a heck of a player, and it was really frustrating for him to just start getting loose and have to come off the court.”

scoring 13 points in the San Antonio Spurs’ 95-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Leonard, who has been sidelined since the preseason with right quadriceps tendinopathy, played 16 minutes in his first game since May 14. “I thought he was wonderful,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “He’s trying to get some rust off and that kind of thing. Obviously, he’s confident. He’s a heck of a player, and it was really frustrating for him to just start getting loose and have to come off the court.” Devin Hester, the NFL’s career leader in non-offensive touchdowns, announced his retirement from the NFL via Twitter on Tuesday. Hester finished his career with 14 career punt returns for touchdowns, the most in NFL history, and five scores on kickoff returns. The 35-year-old made four Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro three times.

from the NFL via Twitter on Tuesday. Hester finished his career with 14 career punt returns for touchdowns, the most in NFL history, and five scores on kickoff returns. The 35-year-old made four Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro three times. The New York Yankees may not be done making blockbuster trades. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that the Yankees have interest in the Baltimore Orioles’ Manny Machado. The Orioles are considering moving the third baseman back to shortstop in 2018 — if the team doesn’t shop him before Opening Day. Reportedly, Baltimore is not “shopping” Machado but keeping its ears peeled for trade proposals for the three-time All-Star, who will be eligible for free agency this time next year.

Top three tweets

1. WOW, LOOK AT ALL OF JAY’S HAIR 😂

On this date in 2002, @KingJames and No. 23 St. Vincent-St. Mary knocked off No. 1 Oak Hill, 65-45, in Cleveland on ESPN2. Here's @JayBilas talking with the 17-year-old after a 31-point, 13-rebound, 6-assist effort. pic.twitter.com/ZVR5oDUM83 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 12, 2017

2. SERIOUSLY, YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP

Ice breaker: Fossils from New Zealand reveal a giant penguin that was about the size of a grown man. In fact, it was about as big as Sidney Crosby, captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins. https://t.co/0crzwv29mz #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) December 12, 2017

3. EVERYBODY WAS KUNG FU FIGHTING

I can't get over the fact that 1. Kawhi talks & 2. he talks like Dom Kennedy pic.twitter.com/9CQurOigop — Dont Talk In The Uber Pool (@Scott_CEOofSUH) December 12, 2017

ICYMI

This article from @TheUndefeated explores the history of Drake's Johnny Bright. An attack on the Heisman favorite led the NCAA to make face masks mandatory.https://t.co/wjgQFQVhIK — Drake University (@DrakeUniversity) December 12, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Dec. 13, 1956, the Brooklyn Dodgers traded infielder Jackie Robinson to the rival New York Giants. Instead of reporting to his new team, Robinson decided to retire. With that, Robinson’s 10-year career in the majors came to an end. Robinson, who integrated baseball in 1947, becoming the first black player in the major leagues, retired with one World Series championship (1955), the 1947 National League Rookie of the Year Award and several other notable accolades.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect

The most dynamic return man in football announced his retirement Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Mftm1E4LAL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2017

Devin Hester retired today. But moments like this will live forever. pic.twitter.com/WhxePJ5EWk — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) December 12, 2017