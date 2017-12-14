What Had Happened Was: 12/14/17

Landover, MD – November 23, 2017: A US flag styled with Redskins mascot flies in the parking lot before the Giants vs Redskins NFL football game at FedexField in Landover, MD on Nov., 23, 2017. (Ting Shen for The Undefeated)

An internet hoax claimed the Washington Redskins changed their team name to the “Washington Redhawks.” The Rising Hearts Coalition, a Native American activist group advocating for the NFL franchise to drop its longtime mascot, created several fake webpages, and stories on them, resembling the online sites and work of The Washington Post, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report and ESPN. “We created this action to show the NFL and the Washington football franchise how easy, popular and powerful changing the name could be,” Rebecca Nagle, one of the campaign’s organizers, said in a statement. In response to the hoax, the Redskins released an official two-sentence statement of their own: “ This morning, the Redskins organization was made aware of fraudulent websites about our team name. The name of the team is the Washington Redskins and will remain that for the future.”

The Indiana Pacers were selected as the host team for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game . Indianapolis will be the site of the weekend festivities that will take place from Feb. 12-14, 2021, concluding on Sunday with the All-Star Game, which will be played in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. After the All-Star Weekend goes to Los Angeles in 2018, Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2019 and Chicago in 2020, Indianapolis will serve as the host city for the first time since 1985. "We are thrilled with the NBA's decision to bring its showcase event, the NBA All-Star Game, to Indianapolis in 2021," said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The Houston Rockets claimed their 11th straight game with a 108-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night to remain 12-o on the season when Chris Paul is in the lineup. In his first year with the Rockets, who traded for the veteran point guard in the offseason, Paul sat out for almost a month with a bruised left knee he suffered on the second night of the season that forced him to miss 14 games. Against the Hornets, Paul, who returned to the court vs. the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 14, recorded a season-high 31 points to go along with 11 assists and seven rebounds to keep both of the team's winning streaks alive. "You can win however many games you want in a row," Paul said. "It means nothing if you're not playing the right way, but right now we're playing the right way and still trying to get better."

James Harden is out there having the time of his life. pic.twitter.com/jU2KQs0BMP — ESPN (@espn) December 14, 2017

Dennis Rodman Is Planning A Basketball Game Between The U.S. And North Korea To Cool Nuclear Tensions https://t.co/oLD3xbempo pic.twitter.com/oeSkRr9udZ — Blavity (@Blavity) December 11, 2017

Lebron dropping 80 on North Korea is not gonna cool nuclear tensions https://t.co/ib0JdOrb4P — c (@chrisheaux) December 11, 2017

LaVar Ball loving life at MSG. pic.twitter.com/FIS4bOf1OC — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2017

Quavo pulls up to his old high school and gives the basketball team new kicks pic.twitter.com/8lxQF3igsE — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) December 13, 2017

15 years ago today — on Dec. 13, 2002 — 'Drumline' premiered in theaters. This is the story behind the epic HBCU marching band movie, as told by @NickCannon, @DALLASAUSTIN, @TheOrlandoJones, @zoesaldana & more in oral history form for @TheUndefeated https://t.co/fnDh64C8Qq — Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) December 13, 2017

On Dec. 14, 1992, undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Riddick Bowe relinquished his WBC title after refusing to fight challenger Lennox Lewis. In a display of theatrics at a prefight news conference in London, Bowe threw the title belt in a garbage can while proclaiming that he would defend only his WBA and IBF titles at his next fight, which was to take place on Feb. 6, 1993, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Riddick and Lewis had fought only once previously, in the super heavyweight gold medal match at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, when the two boxers were both amateurs. In that controversial bout, the 23-year-old Canadian Lewis defeated the 21-year-old American Bowe by way of technical knockout when the referee stopped the fight in the second round.

Look who's out of the boot 👀🙌 pic.twitter.com/3RN5EOOJ0c — Celtics on NBCSB (@NBCSCeltics) December 13, 2017