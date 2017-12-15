What Had Happened Was: 12/15/17

Game. Blouses.

Brandon Williams of the Indianapolis Colts left Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos on a stretcher after suffering a head injury. Williams, the Colts’ No. 2 tight end, was hurt while blocking Broncos linebacker Deiontrez Mount on a punt in the second quarter. Mount, who appeared to try to ease Williams’ landing, collided with him on the special teams play. Williams was transported to a hospital after departing Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis coach Chuck Pagano told NBC that Williams was alert, responsive and being kept at the hospital as a precaution.

USA Women's Basketball announced the 29 players chosen for the national team pool on Thursday afternoon. The star-studded roster includes 11 members of the 2016 Rio Olympics team that won a sixth consecutive gold medal, as well as five collegiate players. Sue Bird, Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Skylar Diggins-Smith are among the past national team members to make the cut. Candace Parker was the most notable snub.

Kristaps Porzingis suffered a noncontact knee injury that forced him to leave the New York Knicks' game against the Brooklyn Nets in the third quarter on Thursday. Porzingis asked to come out of the game immediately. The injury occurred while Porzingis was checking Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. The forward will be evaluated Friday. His status for Saturday night's game against Carmelo Anthony and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder is up in the air.

✊🏿Aaron Brooks was there for New Orleans before and after Katrina. https://t.co/C665CWYcw8 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 14, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Dec. 15, 1992, Arthur Ashe won Sports Illustrated‘s Sportsperson of the Year Award. Ashe, the first black man ranked No. 1 in the world in tennis, was less than two months away from dying of AIDS, which he contracted through his second heart bypass surgery. Ashe was the last tennis player to earn the honor until Serena Williams won in 2015.

Indiana University East Class of 2017 🎓♥️ Made my grandparents proud this morning! pic.twitter.com/nZKeH7CgpV — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) December 14, 2017