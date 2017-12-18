What Had Happened Was: 12/18/17

Maame Biney (1) reacts after winning women’s 500-meter A final race during the U.S. Olympic short track speedskating trials Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Kearns, Utah.

Maame Biney, a 17-year-old native of Ghana, is the first black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic speedskating team. Biney did so with a pair of 500-meter wins, breezing to an easy victory over Olympians Lana Gehring, Jessica Kooreman and Katherine Reutter-Adamek in the first 500 final at the short-track trials. Her father held up a sign while sitting in the stands before the second trial that read: “Kick some hiney Biney.”

for a U.S. Olympic speedskating team. Biney did so with a pair of 500-meter wins, breezing to an easy victory over Olympians Lana Gehring, Jessica Kooreman and Katherine Reutter-Adamek in the first 500 final at the short-track trials. Her father held up a sign while sitting in the stands before the second trial that read: "Kick some hiney Biney." By season's end, the Carolina Panthers will begin their search for a new owner. Current owner Jerry Richardson, who is being investigated for allegations of sexual harassment and the use of a racial slur toward a former scout, announced in a letter on Sunday night that he plans to sell the NFL team he founded. The letter was published after an extensive report by Sports Illustrated detailing how the Panthers and Richardson made settlements with at least four former employees.

To be a catch or not to be a catch, that is the question Pittsburgh Steelers fans and casual fans are asking after Steelers tight end Jesse James appeared to haul in a 10-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. After several minutes reviewing the play, official Tony Corrente explained that "the ball did not survive the completion of the catch." Ben Roethlisberger found Darrius Heyward-Bey in the middle of the field after the play, and the clock continued to run. With no timeouts left, Roethlisberger opted not to spike the ball and give the field goal team an opportunity to send the game to overtime. He threw the ball into traffic and it was picked off, giving the Patriots a 27-24 victory.

Minnesota quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played in a game for the first time since January 2016 in the Vikings' 34-7 rout of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Bridgewater, who suffered a severe knee injury in August 2016, relieved Case Keenum with 10:38 left in the fourth quarter of the blowout win. He threw an interception on two pass attempts.

In 2013, @lamarraynard threw the game-winning touchdown and Marquell Cartwright won MVP honors in High Point Andrews' state title victory. Deja Vu: In @NCATAGGIES' @CelebrationBowl win, Raynard rushed for the game winner, while Cartwright took home OPOG: https://t.co/D0mL1vKYoV — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 16, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Dec. 18, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain dropped 61 points in the San Francisco Warriors’ 130-110 victory over the St. Louis Hawks. Chamberlain was 26 of 53 from the field in 45 minutes and also pulled down 20 rebounds. It was the start of a four-game winning streak for the Warriors.

Picture-perfect

Saw this dope photo taken by Tony Dejak of @KingJames falling into the seats and it looked like some sort of renaissance composition, I wanted to bring that to light :) 👑 23 pic.twitter.com/7svscmqEzg — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 17, 2017