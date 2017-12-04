What Had Happened Was: 12/4/17

Game. blouses.

The four teams selected for the College Football Playoff were announced : Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia … and Alabama. That’s right, Roll Tide, which didn’t compete in the SEC championship game, was selected as the fourth team over Ohio State, which beat previously unbeaten Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship on Saturday. The matchups for the Jan. 1 semifinals are No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl and No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon caught four passes for 85 yards in his first game since 2014. The 26-year-old, who last played on Dec. 21, 2014, had missed 44 Browns games because of suspensions for violating the league's substance abuse policy and checking into rehabilitation facilities for his alcohol and drug addictions. Despite Gordon's play, which included 39- and 28-yard receptions, the 0-12 Browns lost 19-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

1. DON’T COME IN MY HOUSE WITH THAT WEAKNESS!

When you're trying to do a postgame interview but LeBron is watching the Buckeyes 😂 pic.twitter.com/bDGGY9ppnk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 3, 2017

Livingston should have been ejected but Ref stepped to him like he was ready to fight or somethin 🤷🏽‍♂️… what happens? — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) December 4, 2017

BREAKING: Perry Wallace, the first black basketball player (@VandyMBB) in the @SEC, died today in a Rockville hospice at age 69. @VanderbiltU @vucommodores were set to honor him tomorrow at the SEC Football Championship. https://t.co/PnY09eq3JQ — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 2, 2017

On Dec. 4, 1997, the NBA suspended three-time All-Star Golden State Warriors guard Latrell Sprewell for one year after he attacked Warriors coach P.J. Carlesimo. During practice on Dec. 1, Sprewell and Carlesimo had a verbal confrontation after Sprewell was told to “put a little mustard” on his passes. The player responded by grabbing Carlesimo around the neck, choking him. After other Warriors players and officials initially pulled him away, Sprewell returned 20 minutes after being told to leave and then punched Carlesimo before being pulled away again.

