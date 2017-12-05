What Had Happened Was: 12/5/17

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a missed shot during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on December 4, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry twisted his right ankle in the final minute of the team’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans late Monday night. While attempting to steal a pass from Pelicans guard E’Twaun Moore, Curry rolled his ankle as he fell to the ground, visibly grimacing in pain. The two-time NBA MVP was walking on crutches after the Warriors’ 125-115 comeback victory and received X-rays on the ankle after the game.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Stanford running back Bryce Love and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson will square off for the award, which is annually presented to the most outstanding player in college football. Jackson, who won the Heisman in 2016, has a chance to become just the second two-time winner in history, while Mayfield, the favorite for this year's award, was named a finalist for the second consecutive year after finishing last season third in voting behind Jackson and former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. Meanwhile, Love ranks second in the nation in rushing with 164.42 yards a game on 8.32 yards per carry to go along with 17 touchdowns. Although many regarded Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who ranks second in the nation in all-purpose yards at 179.5 a game, as a Heisman front-runner for the majority of the season, he failed to make the cut.

The New York Giants fired head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese on Monday after a 24-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday dropped the team to 2-10 on the season. Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch reportedly met after the game, and again the next morning, before making the decision to part ways with the second-year coach and the GM who'd served in the role since 2007. "We agreed that wholesale changes needed to be made in this organization to get us back to the team that we expect to be," Mara said. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will serve as the team's interim head coach, and assistant GM Kevin Abrams as interim general manager, until the end of the season. Quarterback Eli Manning, who was benched for backup Geno Smith before the Giants faced the Raiders, will reclaim his job as starter heading into next Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

LaVar Ball has pulled his middle son, LiAngelo, out of school at UCLA, he confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Goodman on Monday after the news was first reported by TMZ. "We are exploring other options with Gelo," LaVar Ball said. "He's out of there." The 19-year-old younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball had been indefinitely suspended by the school after his involvement with two fellow freshman players in a shoplifting incident during a team trip to China in November. LiAngelo Ball did not play a single regular-season game before his family's decision to move on from UCLA. "He's not transferring to another school," LaVar Ball told ESPN. "The plan is now to get Gelo ready for the NBA draft."

Top three tweets

1. HE THREW IT TO A DIFFERENT GAME!

Marcus Peters just launched a flag into the stands. He was NOT ejected. pic.twitter.com/LkNv78M54M — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) December 3, 2017

2. THAT’S A LOT OF TEDDY BEARS…

25,017 teddy bears for charity never looked so beautiful 😍@TheHersheyBears #TeddyBearTossHershey pic.twitter.com/vXTDEuz0kZ — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 4, 2017

3. C’MON, HERM … YOU’RE A DEVIL NOW!

Anyone want to tell him? pic.twitter.com/ugrpCVNBY6 — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 4, 2017

ICYMI

The players at odds over the NFL's $100M donation to social justice causes need to realize they are more alike than they are different. My latest column for the @TheUndefeated https://t.co/WoWJMuKYfY — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 4, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Dec. 5, 1982, St. Louis Cardinals wide receiver Mel Gray’s streak of 121 consecutive games with at least one reception came to an end in a catchless 23-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Gray, a sixth-round pick out of the University of Missouri in 1971, caught a total of 351 passes for 6,644 yards over the course of his 12-year NFL career, during which he emerged into a four-time Pro Bowler (1974-77) and first-team All-Pro selection in 1975. After the 1982 season, Gray retired from the NFL at the age of 34.

Picture-perfect

Fun Fact: Warren Moon operated a chocolate chip cookie store in Edmonton while playing in the CFL. #NationalCookieDay pic.twitter.com/x29IOah5rY — SI Vault (@si_vault) December 4, 2017