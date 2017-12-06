What Had Happened Was: 12/6/17

Game. blouses.

Beyoncé presented former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick with his Muhammad Ali Legacy Award on Tuesday night at Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year ceremony. “With or without the NFL’s platform, I will continue to work for the people,” Kaepernick said after accepting the award. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah introduced Kaepernick before the Grammy Award winner handed him the award. In a video tribute, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the 2016 Ali Award winner, said Kaepernick is a “worthy recipient.”

has now coached at three schools in the past 365 days: FSU, Oregon and South Florida, where he coached from 2013-16. The native Floridian is returning home after coaching the Ducks to a 7-5 season in his inaugural season and after much suspense about whether he would stay put in Eugene, Oregon, next year or return home. He opted for the latter, to the tune of six years and $30 million. Twelve black coaches remain in NCAA college football, with Oregon reportedly having some interest in former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, who bypassed the Central Florida opening with the possibility of landing at a program like Oregon. The International Olympic Committee has banned Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, it announced Tuesday. A 14-person panel reviewed a confidential IOC report that detailed Russia’s “systematic manipulation” of anti-doping rules and doping program during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The committee also punished the country for the extensive cover-up to hide its misdeeds. No Russian officials will be allowed to attend the games, no Russian flags will be displayed anywhere, and should there be any “clean” Russian athletes who receive permission to attend, they won’t be competing under the Russian flag but rather under the name “Olympic Athlete from Russia” (OAR) and the Olympic flag. No medals won by those athletes will be credited to Russia, and the Olympic anthem will be played in any ceremony for winners of their respective events.

Top three tweets

1. MAN, WHAT A YEAR FOR HOUSTON

2. AB STILL HASN’T BURIED THE HATCH, CLEARLY

As JuJu Smith-Schuster talked about his block on Vontaze Burfict, Antonio Brown kept yelling ‘KARMA’ in Smith-Schuster’s direction. Said ‘Touchdown Brown’ will pay his fine. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 5, 2017

3. I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS

Tom Izzo legit had the best time on Judge Mathis. Cheesing mad hard lol pic.twitter.com/3mIYIn1Sd8 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) December 5, 2017

ICYMI

From Africa to the NFL: The league is growing its fan base abroad, and diversifying its players as a result https://t.co/gXrI4DfzwM — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 5, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Dec. 6, 1992, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice broke Steve Largent’s NFL record for most career touchdown receptions when he hauled in his 101st score from quarterback Steve Young during a 27-3 rout of the Miami Dolphins. Rice accomplished the feat in eight seasons, and Largent needed 14, and he would go on to play 12 more seasons with the Niners, Raiders and Seahawks, finishing his career with 197 receiving touchdowns.

Picture-perfect

Only one way to settle this beef. pic.twitter.com/yRzYWH9cRB — Cycle (@bycycle) December 5, 2017