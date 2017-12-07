What Had Happened Was: 12/7/17

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates a win against the Sacramento Kings on December 6, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Game. Blouses.

The Cleveland Cavaliers claimed their 13th straight game on Wednesday, after a 3-pointer from LeBron James with 16.6 seconds left sealed a 101-95 win against the Sacramento Kings. James recorded five 3-pointers on the night as part of a game-high 32-point performance that propelled the Cavs to a tie of the franchise record for consecutive wins in a season set in 2009 and matched in 2010. Although James was on both Cleveland teams that previously pieced together 13-game winning streaks, he’s now shooting far better from deep than he did in the 2009 and 2010 seasons, when he shot 34.4 and 33.3 percent, respectively. This season, James’ 3-point shooting average has reached a career-high 43 percent. “I just wanted to continue to improve my game,” James said. “I try to get better and better each and every year, and shooting the ball is what this league has kind of turned into, so for me to continue to improve, that’s what I wanted to do. I put a lot of work into my offseason training, and I just try to implement it into the season once it gets here.”

The NFL overturned its one-game suspension of Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka for his hit on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh's 23-20 win on Monday Night Football. NFL appeals officer Derrick Brooks reduced the punishment to a $36,464.50 fine for Iloka, who was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty at the end of the game after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Brown during a touchdown reception. "We are grateful to appeals officer Derrick Brooks for reducing George's penalty from a one-game suspension to a fine equivalent to what players who were recently involved in similar plays received," Ron Slavin, Iloka's agent, said in a statement. "While we still believe George did nothing wrong on the play and the helmet-to-helmet contact was a result of Antonio Brown's lowering his head as he braced for contact, we felt and argued that a suspension was particularly egregious. We thank Derrick for acknowledging our concerns and making the proper decision." Out of the three Week 13 suspensions that were issued to Iloka, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for illegal hits, the Bengals safety is the only player to win his appeal. Smith-Schuster and Gronkowski will each sit out one game.

On day when Goodell signs new deal, he's atomized by Mike Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/zLsEcdJb1s — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 6, 2017

Top three tweets

1. YES … THE ANSWER IS YES

Do you think Mo Bamba can touch the top of the backboard? pic.twitter.com/qDMGLnQLO9 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 6, 2017

2. THE POWER OF 2K!

LeBron said he uses @NBA2K to prepare for/visualize the return of Isaiah Thomas. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/Ff7vNwvaK5 — clevelanddotcom Cavs (@PDcavsinsider) December 6, 2017

3. S/O TO THE BULLS INTERN WHO DID THIS!

the bulls fixed it. chance the rapper is officially father/zaddy pic.twitter.com/p400aBXc2J — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) December 5, 2017

ICYMI

✊🏿 Black teenage boys, like LiAngelo Ball, are rarely goofballs or knuckleheads in the media or popular culture. In the eyes of the nation, our sons go from kids to thugs.https://t.co/0HjF0RNtfm — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 6, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Dec. 7, 1973, Terrell Owens, one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, was born. In the third round of the 1996 NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers drafted the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Owens, who developed into a six-time Pro Bowler, five-time first-team All-Pro selection and three-time NFL receiving touchdowns leader over the course of 16 seasons with five different teams. Owens ranks second all-time in receiving yards (15,934), behind Jerry Rice, and third all-time in receiving touchdowns (156), behind Rice and Randy Moss. Despite his numbers, Owens failed to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first two years of eligibility (2016 and 2017), presumably because of off-the-field issues. In November, he was named a semifinalist for the 2018 Hall of Fame class.

Picture-perfect

Thank you very much to Sports Illustrated for the honor of the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. I am humbled and honored to share this with the people. 📸: @KarlFergusonJr pic.twitter.com/EtgoCXmu9l — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 6, 2017