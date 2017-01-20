What Had Happened Was: 1/20/17

John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards goes up for a dunk against the New York Knicks on January 19, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

GAME. BLOUSES.

No, John Wall was not named a starter for the Eastern Conference in the NBA All-Star Game, but on Thursday night, he decided to show off for the folks at home who didn’t vote for him.

The Washington Wizards guard had 29 points, 13 assists and scored the team’s final four points in the last 32 seconds as the Wiz Kids beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, 113-110. Wall received a large contribution to the collection plate from forward Otto Porter Jr., who nailed six 3-pointers for the second-straight night and chipped in 23 points in the victory.

John Wall. Clutch. Wow. #DCFamily He drops 29 PTS, 13 AST to lead the @WashWizards to a 113-110 W over the @nyknicks. Melo: 34 PTS. pic.twitter.com/eDd7nUghdX — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2017

John Wall game-winning close out and strip pic.twitter.com/WaicAB0nax — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 20, 2017

John Wall had 11 points and 7 assists in the first quarter against the Knicks. He accounted for as many points (27) as the Knicks scored — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 20, 2017

BLESSINGS

Now, those are some strong genes right there.

I really don't think I've ever seen stronger genetics. pic.twitter.com/Pf6rNVrzaY — Patti Mayonnaise (@ArtOfIsis) January 18, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Here are your All-Star starters for the East and West! Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/SbPD2eh3EG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2017

Russell Westbrook leads NBA in scoring, ranks 2nd in assists per game and 11th in rebounds per game. He's averaging a triple-double https://t.co/Rlj3S3dt8Z — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 19, 2017

Russell Westbrook season stats vs Steph Curry's

Russ 30.6 PPG, 10.4 Ast, 10.6 Rebs Curry 24.6 PPG, 6.1 Ast, 4.2 Rebs pic.twitter.com/iBTHHOSZTA — NBARegion (@NBARegion) January 20, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Janelle Monae, Maxwell among acts added to roster of musicians set to perform at Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington.

Mexican drug kingpin “El Chapo” Guzman in U.S. custody and on the way to New York to face trafficking, other charges.

One thousand days later and Flint, Michigan, residents still don’t have clean water.

Black Lives Matter wins victory: Pride Toronto bans police floats from parade.

On an Apache reservation in Arizona, a toxic legacy and a mysterious history of chemical spraying.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. BREAK THE INTERNET?

@Beyonce Or even just the Lemonade b-sides. Any random single. Literally anything at all. — KB (@KaraRBrown) January 19, 2017

2. HARD OUT IN THESE SHEETS

laying in bed trying to find that comfortable spot you were just in pic.twitter.com/sVy4M3PEGw — Lourdes (@gossipgriII) January 18, 2017

3. A LAUGH A DAY KEEPS THE TEARS AWAY

Marylanders preparing for #Inauguration weekend with a pinch of humor pic.twitter.com/ycraW6jp5R — michelle (@michelle_sagan) January 19, 2017

ICYMI

yup. this is Kenya at night. No filter, no photoshop. just a long exposure. Yes, that is a galaxy in there. pic.twitter.com/cY5i9Ah99Z — dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) January 19, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Barack Obama took his durag off right before he modeled for this medal. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/vMkxqr76JO — Phillip Barnett (@regularbarnett) January 18, 2017