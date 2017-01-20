Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 1/20/17
Oh, you don’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
No, John Wall was not named a starter for the Eastern Conference in the NBA All-Star Game, but on Thursday night, he decided to show off for the folks at home who didn’t vote for him.
The Washington Wizards guard had 29 points, 13 assists and scored the team’s final four points in the last 32 seconds as the Wiz Kids beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, 113-110. Wall received a large contribution to the collection plate from forward Otto Porter Jr., who nailed six 3-pointers for the second-straight night and chipped in 23 points in the victory.
BLESSINGS
Now, those are some strong genes right there.
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Janelle Monae, Maxwell among acts added to roster of musicians set to perform at Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington.
Mexican drug kingpin “El Chapo” Guzman in U.S. custody and on the way to New York to face trafficking, other charges.
One thousand days later and Flint, Michigan, residents still don’t have clean water.
Black Lives Matter wins victory: Pride Toronto bans police floats from parade.
On an Apache reservation in Arizona, a toxic legacy and a mysterious history of chemical spraying.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. BREAK THE INTERNET?
2. HARD OUT IN THESE SHEETS
3. A LAUGH A DAY KEEPS THE TEARS AWAY