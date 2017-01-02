What Had Happened Was: 1/2/17

Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers gets ready to spike the ball over the goal post after scoring a touchdown during third quarter action against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan.

GAME. BLOUSES.

The NFC playoff picture has come into clear view and is now set for next weekend after the field dwindled from four possible teams fighting for the final two spots at the start of Sunday’s games.

The Green Bay Packers — winners of the NFC North after the team’s 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions — are the NFC’s fourth seed and will welcome the fifth-seeded New York Giants to Lambeau Field next weekend. After losing four straight games following a 4-2 start to the season, the Packers rattled off six consecutive wins to close out the season and snatch the division crown from the Lions.

Detroit had a two-game lead going into its final three games, but lost all of them to miss out on its first division crown since 1993. The team will still enter the wild-card weekend as the NFC’s sixth seed, thanks to the Washington football team laying an egg in its win-and-in game against the Giants at FedEx Field.

The Lions have now made the playoffs for the second time in three years under head coach Jim Caldwell and will travel to Seattle to face the third-seeded Seahawks on Saturday night. Aaron Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half to help Green Bay usurp the Lions on Sunday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which had the hardest and least likely path to the playoffs, were bounced from the postseason after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

BLESSINGS

Fam, I had no clue Fresh Prince was coming to Netflix starting tomorrow. https://t.co/pdwubgpJdf — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) December 31, 2016

Pull up to the house about 7 or 8. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, coming December 31st. pic.twitter.com/9c7DohWZWZ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 1, 2016

SOCIAL STATUS

Crossed with the name of each Chicago murder victim this year on the Mag Mile pic.twitter.com/BQEM5R5uRQ — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) December 31, 2016

FOR THE CULTURE

Thank you, Steve Smith Sr. The Baltimore Ravens and former Carolina Panthers receiver hung it up.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was voted most inspirational by his teammates.

Mattie Smith Colin, the Chicago Defender reporter who covered the Emmett Till story, dies at 98.

Film director Ava DuVernay on becoming the first woman of color to direct a $100 million live-action film and the black women who came before her.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. LET THE CHURCH SAY, AMEN

Join Bishop Shawn & First Lady Giselle Carter for 'Watch Night Service' with special guest Evangelist Onika Maraj. pic.twitter.com/lq0bLES3sz — onika tambourine. 🔮 (@kahrazyinlove) December 31, 2016

2. *SIPS TEA*

"can I copy your homework?" "yeah just change it up a bit so it doesn't look obvious you copied" "ok" pic.twitter.com/jU6P74w3z9 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 31, 2016

And for those looking for receipts here's a video of Queen Latifah herself confirming rumors that Friends was inspired by Living Single 🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/otmO7L6fP9 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 31, 2016

3. BRINGING THE BLOCK INTO TO 2017 LIKE

Like sunscreen, still I block. pic.twitter.com/FeItu5bAZk — Tonio The Divo ♕ (@_JayAntonio) December 30, 2016

ICYMI

The entire #RondaRousey return to the ring since her last loss … pic.twitter.com/kaDsbTG9wL — Alex Byington (@abyingtonTD) December 31, 2016

PICTURE PERFECT