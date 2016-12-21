Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 12/21/16
The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers put on quite a show Tuesday night. Milwaukee scored the final seven points of regulation to force overtime, third-year forward Jabari Parker missed a pair of free throws after a layup rimmed out and LeBron James hit a 3-point dagger with 24 seconds remaining in overtime to seal the game.
James also moved into eighth place on the NBA career scoring list — past Moses Malone (27,409 points) — with his first basket of the night. He now has 27,442 career points after his 34-point outing, with Shaquille O’Neal (28,956) next on his radar.
But in the midst of all that excitement, James and teammate Kyrie Irving also got put on the holiday poster card by Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon.
Thirty of the most important articles by people of color in 2016.
How newsrooms can stop being so white.
Zurich shooting: three people injured at Islamic center as suspect’s body found nearby.
In 1993, Ren Moore was convicted of murder and spent 20 years in prison. Now, he’s a college valedictorian.
Standing Rock water protectors dig in for the winter.
