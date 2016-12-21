What Had Happened Was: 12/21/16

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers stretches prior to a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center on December 20, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

GAME. BLOUSES.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers put on quite a show Tuesday night. Milwaukee scored the final seven points of regulation to force overtime, third-year forward Jabari Parker missed a pair of free throws after a layup rimmed out and LeBron James hit a 3-point dagger with 24 seconds remaining in overtime to seal the game.

James also moved into eighth place on the NBA career scoring list — past Moses Malone (27,409 points) — with his first basket of the night. He now has 27,442 career points after his 34-point outing, with Shaquille O’Neal (28,956) next on his radar.

But in the midst of all that excitement, James and teammate Kyrie Irving also got put on the holiday poster card by Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon.

Malcolm Brogdon just put LeBron on a poster. Goodness! https://t.co/zCkN30Nwid — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 21, 2016

Kyrie Irving ate that skeet sammich wit extra mayo! https://t.co/9c5BWhx2vc — Legends (@LegendsofCH) December 21, 2016

BLESSINGS

Lakers announce that a statue of Shaq will be unveiled at Star Plaza outside Staples Center prior to the Lakers game on March 24, 2017. pic.twitter.com/4tZxNOp1Py — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) December 20, 2016

SOCIAL STATUS

A total of 13 people have now been charged in relation to the #FlintWaterCrisis, and more are possible. https://t.co/vjkQ7gnyoO — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) December 20, 2016

Michigan prosecutors criminally charged 4 former govt officials involved in the #FlintWaterCrisis that poisoned the city's water w/ lead. pic.twitter.com/qBM3NYOcGa — AJ+ (@ajplus) December 20, 2016

FOR THE CULTURE

Thirty of the most important articles by people of color in 2016.

How newsrooms can stop being so white.

Zurich shooting: three people injured at Islamic center as suspect’s body found nearby.

In 1993, Ren Moore was convicted of murder and spent 20 years in prison. Now, he’s a college valedictorian.

Standing Rock water protectors dig in for the winter.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WE’LL SAVE A PLATE FOR YOU, JIMMY

👀 👀 👀… crosses Jimmy off the BBQ list https://t.co/pNF5lUZALy — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 20, 2016

When Your Trying To Hook Up Your Boy With Girls At The Club https://t.co/w1ovOFLL1e — Gustavo Vega (@iamvega1982) December 20, 2016

2. WE SEE NO LIE

*staying home from school starter pack* pic.twitter.com/fvqXxsFhPe — Cam (@CamCoolAidMan93) December 19, 2016

3. BEAUTIFUL ART COLLECTION

ICYMI

Deep within #Prince's vault, there's enough music to release a new album every year for the next century: https://t.co/H6oYyFpPW0 pic.twitter.com/UjetUgga9e — Consequence of Sound (@coslive) December 20, 2016

PICTURE PERFECT

A kid had my shirt on hooping at the park in Houston so I had to stop by…. photo credit to @casebirch_ pic.twitter.com/I0eVWXr4ha — Lamarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) December 20, 2016