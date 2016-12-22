What Had Happened Was: 12/22/16

Louisville’s Quentin Snider (4) goes in for a layup past the defense of Kentucky’s Malik Monk (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 73-70.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Louisville guard Quentin Snider scored a career-high 22 points en route to the No. 10 Cardinals snapping their four-game losing streak against Kentucky in a 73-70 victory over the No. 6 Wildcats on Wednesday night. It was the 50th game between the two schools from the Bluegrass state.

The last time Louisville lost the Battle 4 Atlantis Final and beat Kentucky they won the National Title — Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) December 22, 2016

Louisville snaps a 4-game losing streak to Kentucky with its 1st win over the Wildcats since December 29, 2012. pic.twitter.com/68Xrn8Sden — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 22, 2016

Last season, Snider was confined to zero points and two rebounds in 28 minutes of work at Kentucky. This year, he was 10-of-19 from the field with six rebounds and five assists.

Kentucky Fans: " Wait Till Basketball Season " Basketball Season: pic.twitter.com/xyH9oufwew — Michael Mickens (@Mickens502) December 22, 2016

In 2015

Louisville: Wait until football season!

Kentucky: Wait until basketball season! 2016: … pic.twitter.com/vUqSP5IRoM — Cedric Claus 🎅🏾 (@cedfenn) December 22, 2016

BLESSINGS

Detroit just named a street after Stevie Wonder, and he's thrilled https://t.co/50rtw8gu6x — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 21, 2016

#StevieWonder you are the sunshine of our lives too! ☀️Congratulations on the naming of Stevie Wonder Ave. #Street4StevieDetroit pic.twitter.com/Dj6ugKegHY — City of Detroit (@DetroitCityGov) December 21, 2016

SOCIAL STATUS

Quavo in Nigeria, what a time. pic.twitter.com/yiNPVhB6n9 — Tomi (@TeleportTomi) December 20, 2016

my first time DJing for Migos. this what happened when I played Bad & Boujee in Lagos, Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/AJPP99m8aJ — Dapper Daddy (@JohnTheDapperDJ) December 21, 2016

FOR THE CULTURE

No jail time for white student who raped black, mentally disabled teammate with hanger..

Emergency motion filed seeking Flint, Michigan, water delivery to start immediately.

Missouri is going to start treating schoolyard fights as felonies.

Mall bans a woman from returning after her racist comments toward two Latina women at a Kentucky JCPenney were caught on tape.

Aleppo before the war.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. BE THE CHANGE, Y’ALL

Never forget, Hurricane Chris performed "Halle Berry" for the Louisiana State Legislature. How will you impact our world? #FromFreshWithLove pic.twitter.com/2KzQIirCbE — Freshalina (@freshalina) December 21, 2016

2. NOW THIS IS ENTHUSIASM

Let me tell y'all how I'm never participating in another work contest ..4 hours to make this sweater 4 HOURS ! pic.twitter.com/b9q69AXoLD — Ya (@mayamorena_) December 21, 2016

3. WE GOT SOUL

The only airline that hasn't let me down yet: pic.twitter.com/69DcrSG5k8 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 21, 2016

ICYMI

Today would have been the 57th Birthday of Florence Griffith-Joyner. Her WR's set in 1988 for the 100m & 200m have yet to be challenged. pic.twitter.com/1gTtRttTX3 — Joseph Fuller (@JustRunFuller) December 21, 2016

Remembering the late great Flo Jo on her birthday (December 21, 1959 – September 21, 1998 pic.twitter.com/7GN3qSXmwH — LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) December 21, 2016

PICTURE PERFECT