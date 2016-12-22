Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 12/22/16
Oh, you don’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Louisville guard Quentin Snider scored a career-high 22 points en route to the No. 10 Cardinals snapping their four-game losing streak against Kentucky in a 73-70 victory over the No. 6 Wildcats on Wednesday night. It was the 50th game between the two schools from the Bluegrass state.
Last season, Snider was confined to zero points and two rebounds in 28 minutes of work at Kentucky. This year, he was 10-of-19 from the field with six rebounds and five assists.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
No jail time for white student who raped black, mentally disabled teammate with hanger..
Emergency motion filed seeking Flint, Michigan, water delivery to start immediately.
Missouri is going to start treating schoolyard fights as felonies.
Mall bans a woman from returning after her racist comments toward two Latina women at a Kentucky JCPenney were caught on tape.
Aleppo before the war.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. BE THE CHANGE, Y’ALL
2. NOW THIS IS ENTHUSIASM
3. WE GOT SOUL