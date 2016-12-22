Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 12/22/16

    Louisville's Quentin Snider (4) goes in for a layup past the defense of Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 73-70.
    Louisville’s Quentin Snider (4) goes in for a layup past the defense of Kentucky’s Malik Monk (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 73-70. AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Louisville guard Quentin Snider scored a career-high 22 points en route to the No. 10 Cardinals snapping their four-game losing streak against Kentucky in a 73-70 victory over the No. 6 Wildcats on Wednesday night. It was the 50th game between the two schools from the Bluegrass state.

    Last season, Snider was confined to zero points and two rebounds in 28 minutes of work at Kentucky. This year, he was 10-of-19 from the field with six rebounds and five assists.

    No jail time for white student who raped black, mentally disabled teammate with hanger..

    Emergency motion filed seeking Flint, Michigan, water delivery to start immediately.

    Missouri is going to start treating schoolyard fights as felonies.

    Mall bans a woman from returning after her racist comments toward two Latina women at a Kentucky JCPenney were caught on tape.

    Aleppo before the war.

