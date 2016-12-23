What Had Happened Was: 12/23/16

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 22: (L-R) Keenan Robinson #57 of the New York Giants, Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles, Devon Kennard #59 of the New York Giants, C.J. Smith #37 and Trey Burton #47, both of the Philadelphia Eagles pray after the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles won 24-19.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. The age-old saying could not have been more true for the Dallas Cowboys, who got a nice boost from their fellow NFC East division mate on Thursday night.

Cowboys fans rn pic.twitter.com/sEQdb306Tr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 23, 2016

The Cowboys didn’t suit up for Thursday Night Football, but the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants did, and thanks to the Eagles, the Cowboys won the NFC East, and received the top seed and a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs.

Christmas came early for Dallas! Cowboys win the NFC East! pic.twitter.com/Ye32MRsSo5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2016

Tonight was the 22nd game of Eli Manning's career with 3 or more INTs. He has 7 more such games than any other QB since 2004. pic.twitter.com/4D6ATjbpHl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 23, 2016

For the 4th time in franchise history, the road to the Super Bowl runs through Dallas in the NFC. pic.twitter.com/pIhrlnZNx2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 23, 2016

The Dallas Cowboys are 2016 NFC East champs. They have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs pic.twitter.com/Q2cAjdfLAa — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2016

BLESSINGS

Chance The Rapper is really the gift that keeps on giving.

Jeremih and I made something for all the girls back in Chicago for winter break. Merry Christmas Lil Mama https://t.co/SHQSgCZipt — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 22, 2016

Started Merry Christmas Lil Mama Dec 6th. Thank you Hannibal Buress, Lud Foe, King Louie, Noname , CSick, Peter Cottontale & all who helped. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 22, 2016

SOCIAL STATUS

A woman in Fort Worth, Texas, called police after her neighbor allegedly choked her 7-year-old son for allegedly littering and then defying said neighbor. After the police listened to the woman explain the situation, he questioned why she didn’t teach her children not to litter, and the situation devolved from there.

The officer then attempted to arrest the mother, and her daughter stepped in to de-escalate the situation. The officer eventually arrested the mother, put a stun gun to her back and threatened to use it on the daughter if she didn’t back up. The daughter was then arrested.

This mother reports TO THE POLICE in Fort Worth that a grown man choked her son. In seconds, he is brutalizing HER and her family. pic.twitter.com/kDf7dcAyxW — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 22, 2016

Statement regarding Facebook Video: pic.twitter.com/omjlHFnXxy — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) December 22, 2016

FOR THE CULTURE

Black women are uniquely vulnerable to being shot dead by men.

NAACP pushes for national economic boycott of North Carolina.

President Barak Obama has taken last-minute action to make it harder for President-elect Donald Trump to create any kind of Muslim registry.

From Shanghai to the pages of Vogue: The artist photographing Hollywood’s biggest stars.

African-American man charged with burning black church, spray-painting “Vote Trump.”

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. NOW THIS IS COMMITMENT!

My cousin copies a new Mary J. Blige outfit every day lmao pic.twitter.com/Hx8K00NC1J — Ꮶam (@CurrllyKaam) December 22, 2016

2. SOMEONE, PLEASE COLLECT YOUR DAD

Wake me up when it's 2017. https://t.co/6qrFNXyC46 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) December 22, 2016

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

3. WRITING ON THE WALL

A fan ROASTED Deron Williams, yells "Your crossover hasn't been good since 2012" 😮 pic.twitter.com/kS7qEYLdZ5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 22, 2016

ICYMI

Former NBA coach George Karl is the ultimate example of “when you assume, you make an ass out of you and me.” In an excerpt from his new book, Furious George, Karl ripped his former players Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith, among others, for many things, but one of the most out-of-line comments was about the two not having “a father to show them how to act like a man.” Anthony’s father died when he was 2 years old.

george karl wrote: "all that money and no father to show them how to act like a man." melo's dad died of cancer when he was 2 years old. pic.twitter.com/NWT5hwoA0w — rach (@rachaelhoops) December 22, 2016

George Karl's former players clap back 👏 pic.twitter.com/Wc0u4m5LOB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 22, 2016

George Karl had his dad in his life but coached the United States to 6th place in the FIBA world championship — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) December 22, 2016

George Karl is perfect if you want a coach who will top out at 55 wins, lose in the 1st round and make your franchise player want to leave — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) December 22, 2016

George Karl has made the playoffs 21 times. He has 13 first round exits. — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) December 22, 2016

Guess how many playoff series George Karl won without Carmelo Anthony since 2001? Zero. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) December 22, 2016

I didn't have a father going up. We all know that. What's George Karl excuse for being a terrible person — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

The Nerve of an AWFUL AND COWARD ASS COACH. More to come — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

According to George Karl's thinking, I must not be a man because I didn't have my father around to show me. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 22, 2016

George Karl forgot to tell you in his book that Carmelo Anthony carried the Nuggets to the playoffs every year. — Billy Platt (@BillyDaKid732) December 22, 2016

PICTURE PERFECT

"It takes a village." Not sure who this is, but what a beautiful moment. pic.twitter.com/cemeOPInMu — pam (@pamnonga) December 21, 2016