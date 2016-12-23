Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 12/23/16
Oh, you don’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. The age-old saying could not have been more true for the Dallas Cowboys, who got a nice boost from their fellow NFC East division mate on Thursday night.
The Cowboys didn’t suit up for Thursday Night Football, but the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants did, and thanks to the Eagles, the Cowboys won the NFC East, and received the top seed and a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs.
BLESSINGS
Chance The Rapper is really the gift that keeps on giving.
SOCIAL STATUS
A woman in Fort Worth, Texas, called police after her neighbor allegedly choked her 7-year-old son for allegedly littering and then defying said neighbor. After the police listened to the woman explain the situation, he questioned why she didn’t teach her children not to litter, and the situation devolved from there.
The officer then attempted to arrest the mother, and her daughter stepped in to de-escalate the situation. The officer eventually arrested the mother, put a stun gun to her back and threatened to use it on the daughter if she didn’t back up. The daughter was then arrested.
FOR THE CULTURE
Black women are uniquely vulnerable to being shot dead by men.
NAACP pushes for national economic boycott of North Carolina.
President Barak Obama has taken last-minute action to make it harder for President-elect Donald Trump to create any kind of Muslim registry.
From Shanghai to the pages of Vogue: The artist photographing Hollywood’s biggest stars.
African-American man charged with burning black church, spray-painting “Vote Trump.”
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. NOW THIS IS COMMITMENT!
2. SOMEONE, PLEASE COLLECT YOUR DAD
3. WRITING ON THE WALL
ICYMI
Former NBA coach George Karl is the ultimate example of “when you assume, you make an ass out of you and me.” In an excerpt from his new book, Furious George, Karl ripped his former players Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith, among others, for many things, but one of the most out-of-line comments was about the two not having “a father to show them how to act like a man.” Anthony’s father died when he was 2 years old.