What Had Happened Was: 12/26/16

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 25: Kyrie Irving #2 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after James scored during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 109-108.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Basketball fans asked for and received a loaded NBA slate on Christmas Day. The rematch between the reigning Eastern and Western Conference champs did not disappoint, as the Cleveland Cavaliers prevailed over the Golden State Warriors again. While only a regular-season matchup, the Cavs once again had to make a furious comeback, this time to the tune of a 109-108 victory. That now makes it four-straight wins for Cleveland over the Warriors.

Time With Lead

Warriors – 41:11

Tied – 6:07

Cavs – 42 seconds pic.twitter.com/iuxxlAbQnG — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 26, 2016

Please tell me that the Cavs aren’t in the Warriors heads. Look at Steph on the bench man. What is this lmao pic.twitter.com/dlMuKQYK9u — NBA Champion Chopz (@Pchopz_) December 26, 2016

Jingle Bells – Cavs edition 😂 pic.twitter.com/buOr8p7s36 — Cavs Nation (@CavsNationNet) December 26, 2016

Warriors got Durant and still cant beat the Cavs?? pic.twitter.com/86bVlkd4HD — ㅤㅤ (@SadderDre) December 25, 2016

BLESSINGS

Just a thought.

A thought on Christmas Eve: If player helps win your fantasy league, consider donating portion of winnings to a cause he supports. pic.twitter.com/G802IwSsrY — Michael Gehlken (@sdutGehlken) December 24, 2016

SOCIAL STATUS

Spreading holiday cheer one sentimental gift at a time.

so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpas voice😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdjUaghISr — yenn (@y_jennifer2974) December 25, 2016

Travis Scott bought his family a house for Christmas 😭 pic.twitter.com/UwW6XHGY3Q — dan 🎄☃🌬 (@rockstarskinny_) December 25, 2016

For Christmas I got an artist to draw my boyfriends anime characters for a story hes been working on since he was 16 save to say he loved it pic.twitter.com/NUNaeiNXtn — Pudge Princess✨ (@Liltwistout) December 25, 2016

Built this Christmas present for my girlfriend, it's not perfect but she loved it. ❤literally took me 3 nights😅 well worth it tho, pic.twitter.com/PyZsOVyOoj — Fonso (@AlfonsoV1147) December 24, 2016

Our physics teacher always complained about how slow his computer was so we all pitched in and got him a new computer for Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/gr7a63J5lH — Mia Anne (@miabattista1) December 22, 2016

FOR THE CULTURE

The NBA will become the first professional league to offer retired players benefits.

Money is pouring into immunotherapy research for cancer, but most patients who join experimental trials are white.

Black judge quietly removed from Philando Castile shooting trial with little explanation.

New Orleans’ “Chocolate Santa” brings back Christmas memories for many.

One hundred tweets that prove Black Twitter was the real MVP of 2016.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. LOOKING ALL DELECTABLE

when i'm looking like a snack and don't get ate pic.twitter.com/ecLVmx0DmQ — maiya rudolph (@maiyatortilla) December 24, 2016

2. OH NAH, CHILL

My sister says that Lil Yachty looks like Mase wearing a Raggedy Ann wig and suddenly I can't unsee it. pic.twitter.com/6nELoZcceN — Tin 🕸 Vic (@TinuolaVictoria) December 19, 2016

3. STICKY FINGERS

merry Christmas here's my cat getting busted for taking a cinnamon roll 2 seconds after we told him no pic.twitter.com/f0AAAx65O5 — jinky slip (@_sophocles_) December 25, 2016

ICYMI

This just happened. Come Jan. 8th, it'll happen every Sunday on @ESPNRadio, 9a-12p EST. Happy holidays, kiddos. pic.twitter.com/sg0L03EWVy — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) December 23, 2016

PICTURE PERFECT

The best part of the holidays is the time we share with those we love. On behalf of Michelle, Malia, and Sasha, Merry Christmas everyone. pic.twitter.com/EznGyxluS8 — President Obama (@POTUS) December 25, 2016