What Had Happened Was: 12/26/16

    CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 25: Kyrie Irving #2 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after James scored during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 109-108. Jason Miller/Getty Images
    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Basketball fans asked for and received a loaded NBA slate on Christmas Day. The rematch between the reigning Eastern and Western Conference champs did not disappoint, as the Cleveland Cavaliers prevailed over the Golden State Warriors again. While only a regular-season matchup, the Cavs once again had to make a furious comeback, this time to the tune of a 109-108 victory. That now makes it four-straight wins for Cleveland over the Warriors.

    The NBA will become the first professional league to offer retired players benefits.

    Money is pouring into immunotherapy research for cancer, but most patients who join experimental trials are white.

    Black judge quietly removed from Philando Castile shooting trial with little explanation.

    New Orleans’ “Chocolate Santa” brings back Christmas memories for many.

    One hundred tweets that prove Black Twitter was the real MVP of 2016.

